Pixar Releases Trailer For ‘Coco’: Will The Movie Be Controversial?

Back in 2015, Pixar Animation Studios mentioned that it was working on a new project titled Coco, an animated film set in Mexico and inspired by the country’s Dia de Muertos tradition, also famously known as Day of the Dead.

The company’s new project has finally come to life after Pixar released Coco‘s trailer. The new movie is made by the creators of Toy Story, Finding Dory and Inside Out and has been directed by Lee Unkrich, who also directed Toy Story 3.

Coco features the voice cast of Benjamin Bratt from Ride Along 2, Gael Garcia Bernal from Mozart in the Jungle and a newcomer who goes by the name Anthony Gonzalez.

In essence, Coco is centered around Miguel, a young Mexican boy who has big dreams of becoming a great musician despite his family traditions that consider music as something so bad that it is strictly forbidden in his family. However, despite the odds, Miguel wants to solve the mystery of the history of his family and thus seeks help from a trickster called Hector Bernal, voiced by Gael Garcia Bernal.

Pixar has kept its promise of releasing Coco’s trailer this Wednesday. Last week, it brought forth a very colorful poster for the new movie on Twitter, saying that the trailer will be out soon. Coco will officially hit the cinemas in November.

Coco is not the end of the line for Pixar, not at all. The company will release another animated sequel in 2017. Cars 3 will be released somewhere during summer meanwhile, Pixar’s corporate rival, Walt Disney Animation Studios, takes a backseat during the whole of 2017 after the release of two of its animated films namely, Zootopia and Moana.

Having said that, is Coco a risk worth taking for Pixar? It is a fairly important question to ask and apparently, given the release date of the new movie, the company’s answer to the question has been favorable.

It is important to remember that Coco is a new original story altogether and not a sequel. It also seems to hold a very different kind of story as compared to the stories typically incorporated in animated films. But where there is a risk, there is a leveling out of that risk as well and here’s why.

Disney Animation is sitting this year out which means there is no competition for Pixar Animations for 2017. In addition to this, there are going to be two releases by Pixar in 2017 which automatically reduces the company’s risk and demonstrates that the company isn’t obviously putting all its eggs in one basket.

Furthermore, Cars 3 won’t be much of a contender considering the much specific audience it pertains to. As a result, Coco will be a great success and in all probability might turn out to be an all-time favorite for the Best Animated Feature Oscar.

Speaking of sequels, Coco will most likely remain Pixar’s last non-sequel original story for some years. It has been reported that the animation studio will release The Incredibles 2 in next year’s summer followed by Toy Story 4, a year after the next. No other non-sequel Pixar animated film has so far been announced.

Coco may be a great hit but there is also a possibility that it draws in on some negative attention and controversies. Disney Entertainment suffered a blowback after it attempted to trademark the phrase ‘Day of the Dead’, which obviously has cultural underpinnings, in connection with its movie released in 2013. Disney’s attempts outraged the Mexican-American community. “Has anyone else heard anything about this? It has to be a hoax! How can you trademark a cultural tradition?” tweeted Kathy Cano-Murillo, an Arizona-based artist, and author.

