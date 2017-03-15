‘Dancing With The Stars’ Cast Unhappy About Heather Morris’ ‘Unfair’ Advantage

The cast of Dancing with the Stars Season 24 is allegedly unhappy about Heather Morris’s “unfair” advantage ahead of the big premiere on March 20, after Heather’s partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy admitted the two have a “massive advantage” due to her past dancing experience.

According to reports, the cast of the upcoming season supposedly aren’t too happy about the former Glee star joining the show as a contestant, as Morris is a trained dancer who even performed as a backup dancer for Beyonce prior to finding fame on the now-canceled Fox comedy.

“Heather is a professional dancer and a lot of people on the cast thinks that it is totally unfair because she has such a huge advantage,” a DWTS source recently alleged to Radar Online of how Heather’s, fellow contestants including Charo, Mr T and The Bachelor’s Nick Viall, reacted to the news that she would be taking part in the new season.

“Heather is also trying to choreograph her own routines,” the Dancing with the Stars insider continued of how Heather is supposedly using her dancing background as she prepares for DWTS, alleging that Morris, “just does not seem to be giving it her all during rehearsals” and is supposedly “already acting like the Mirror Ball Trophy is her trophy.”

Though Morris hasn’t reacted to the latest allegations surrounding her upcoming stint on DWTS, the site’s insider claimed that her fellow contenders already think that Heather is going to be the one to watch when she hits the ballroom for the first time on March 20.

“[Heather] is really, really good,” the inside source said of Morris’s dancing skills ahead of the DWTS Season 24 premiere. “She seriously is the one to beat this season and she is blowing her partner away with how quick she is learning the material.”

“Judging by the way rehearsals are going,” continued the insider of Heather’s time rehearsing for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars with professional partner Maksim, “she will most likely win.”

Notably, Heather Morris has a lot of dancing experience having danced alongside Beyonce on her “The Beyonce Experience Tour” in 2007 as well as appearing alongside the superstar for numerous performances of her hit “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It).” Heather has also appeared as a dancer in a number of films and TV shows, including the 2008 Adam Sandler comedy Bedtime Stories.

Dancing with the Stars fans were quick to call out the show for announcing Morris as a contestant after it was announced on Good Morning America that she would be dancing on the show, slamming the series for being “unfair” to the other contestants by allowing a one-time professional dancer to compete.

“We’re all on the same page that it’s super unfair for Heather Morris to compete on DWTS, yes? Like she was literally Beyonce’s backup dancer,” Dancing with the Stars fan @GetAGripGym hit back at the show for casting Morris, while @danka**louis wrote online following the big DWTS cast announcement, “Heather Morris is actually a professional dancer why is she on DWTS that seems unfair.”

But while DWTS fans hit back after it was announced that Heather would be heading to Dancing with the Stars as a contestant, it looks like Maksim isn’t denying the claims that he and Morris have a pretty big advantage over their follow contestants when the show picks back up next week.

“I hope so. I’m excited. No, why not? Listen, I’ll take it,” Chmerkovskiy hit back in an interview with E! News after the site asked if he believed Morris had a big advantage over the other contestants due to her professional dancing background.

Maksim then continued by joking “I’ll take whatever I can get” when quizzed about his partner’s advantage earlier this month. “To say that we just have this massive advantage, I think so, but I don’t think we’re the only ones that could pull off beautiful, beautiful numbers.”

“I’m ready for us to be scrutinized a little different and judged a little different and rightfully so,” the long-time DWTS pro added of dancing with Heather and how the judges may be extra hard on them due to Morris’ dancing experience. “We’ll do our best.”

Do you think Heather Morris has an “unfair” advantage due to her dancing experience ahead of Dancing with the Stars’ Season 24 premiere on March 20?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]