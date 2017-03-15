Justin Bieber Allegedly Got Intimate With Three Female And A Male

Justin Bieber allegedly got intimate with three females and a male during an interview on Wednesday’s episode of Kyle and Jackie O Show. Known to be a certified playboy, the allegations got us questioning whether they had a ring of truth to it. One of the girls even claimed that they “did the deed” after he showed her his manhood. Justin Bieber allegedly got intimate with three females and a male as they shared each of their explicit moment with the Canadian singer.

Oh, Justin…He’s such a playboy!

Who would have known that the awkward teenager who sang the hit, “Baby” would grow up to be such a charmer and a playboy? During Wednesday’s episode of the Kyle and Jackie O Show, three ladies and a male claimed that they each shared a private moment with the singer in different scenarios. Justin Bieber allegedly got intimate and even got vulgar.

One of the female under the name of “Kora” stated that she had an X-rated private session with Bieber last year at The Pullman Hotel in Sydney.

“I was at the carpark waiting for his car to come out. A black hire car came out and Justin said ‘Hi,” she said to co-hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, “Justin and his security guard started murmuring to each other. The security guard asked, ‘What are you guys doing later? Would you like to come up to the hotel?'”

Kora claimed that there were already five of Justin’s friends staying at the hotel before her and were having a “small talk” with each other. She reported that the 23-year-old singer “got out his d***” and told her to lean close. After which, they allegedly “did the deed.”

Another girl under the alias “Sam” said that she and Justin had an intimate moment at an indoor skate park but was cut-off in her story telling after host Jackie refused to believe her. The third female reportedly met Justin in 2013 at a car park at The Sheraton Hotel in Sydney.

A man going by the name “Joe” then made his own funny allegation that he and the pop star “had a moment” while having a “joint on the beach.”

We are still waiting a response from Justin’s management on these claims.

He rented a luxury yacht to have a night with a bevy of scantily-clad models

Before claims of Justin Bieber allegedly getting intimate with these ladies and a man, the “Cold Water” singer was reported to have paid a $2200-an-hour luxury yacht with a bunch of scantily-clad models to keep him company. As previously reported by The Daily Telegraph, the models were required to sign non-disclosure agreements and leave their phones behind.

The models were said to be hand-picked by the hit maker and joined him on a luxury cruise in Melbourne last week. Luckily, a gossip magazine was able to get a few names of the beauties who accompanied Justin during that cruise. Instagram model Chontelle Berryman uploaded one recent snap that got tongues wagging as she was seen posing alongside Roze Cook on a yacht, confirming she’s part of the squad.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRfca8rFNGv/?taken-by=chontelleberryman&hl=en

Another model and mother-of-one, Kaysha Louise was also in attendance. She was pictured together with fellow mommy-model Sharah Fitzgerald and Nyssa Large during the yacht party.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRkgdEPFZbo/?taken-by=kaysha_louise&hl=en

Kaysha posted pics on her Facebook account and wrote, “Honestly, he is humbled and extremely respectful. The media hype is focused on a negative prospective! Maybe he would just appreciate some privacy, like us all from time to time. After all he is just like you and I.”

Justin Bieber is currently in Australia for his Purpose concert tour and he is set to perform at the ANZ stadium on Wednesday night.

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]