Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Reportedly Have Matching Buddhist Tattoos

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie took a big step in their relationship last year before calling it quits after 2 years of marriage.

While Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are currently in the midst of a messy divorce and custody battle over their six kids, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox, they were on great terms at this time last year and opted to receive matching tattoos during a visit to Los Angeles.

“[Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie] reportedly received fresh ink from renowned Thai tattooist Ajarn Noo Kanpai just a few months before their brutal public split,” Hollywood Life revealed to readers on March 13.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have a home in Los Angeles but spent several months of 2016 in London with their family as he filmed Allied with French actress Marion Cotillard. As fans may recall, Pitt was linked to Cotillard for nearly the entirety of filming and when he and Jolie’s divorce was confirmed, Cotillard was forced to deny their alleged affair on her Instagram page.

According to the report, Angelina Jolie flew the artist from Bangkok to Los Angeles in February 2016 to get a large Buddhist symbol that covered a substantial portion of her back. During the same time, Brad Pitt received a Buddhist symbol on the side of his stomach.

The tattoos were intended to “to symbolically bind them as husband and wife,” the report explained, but as fans well know, their marriage came to an end 7 months later.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September of last year and requested she be given full physical custody of their children. According to a TMZ report at the time, Jolie requested physical custody after becoming “fed up” with Pitt’s alleged use of alcohol and drugs and also had issues with his parenting methods.

“[Angelina Jolie]’s decision to file has to do with the way Brad was parenting the children… she was extremely upset with his methods,” the outlet explained. “Angelina became ‘fed up’ with Brad’s consumption of weed and possibly alcohol, and mixed with what she believe is “an anger problem”… felt it became dangerous for the children.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s romance began on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith where they acted as married assassins. Although Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time, he and Jolie hit it off and weeks after Aniston filed for divorce, he and Jolie went public with their relationship during a visit to Kenya with Jolie’s oldest son, Maddox, who Pitt later adopted.

In the years that followed, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie adopted two more children, Pax and Zahara, and welcomed three kids biologically, including their daughter Shiloh, who was born in 2006, and their twins Vivienne and Knox, who arrived 2 years later.

Following Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s split, Jolie and her children moved to Malibu, California, where they are believed to be renting a home. Angeline Jolie has also embarked on a new career as a professor and recently gave a speech in London, England.

Before her trip to London, Jolie and her kids visited Cambodia and according to a report, traveling with her six kids hasn’t been easy on the actress.

“Angelina Jolie returned from one of her first international trips with her kids since splitting with Brad [Pitt] and it was the most difficult of her life,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life earlier this week.

As the outlet alleged, Jolie wasn’t having the best time juggling her family with her career. “She is struggling with overwhelming sadness without having Brad’s warmth, protection and his help with the children while traveling,” the source said.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]