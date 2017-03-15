‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3 Promo Teases Jimmy Behind Bars, Gus Fring Returns

Better Call Saul Season 3 is returning next month with an official release date April 10th and it will be available on Netflix the next day. The 30 second promo released by AMC gives fans a lot to get hyped about.

It looks like Mike and Jimmy will be working closer together. Mike, who is portrayed by Jonathan Bank, is seen inviting Jimmy on some sort of mission. One clip also shows Jimmy sitting behind bars, which shows that he has got himself on the wrong side of the law. Gus Fring also makes an appearance in the third season’s promo in Los Pollos Hermanos where he politely asks a customer “Is there anything else I can do for you?”

Giancarlo Esposito revealed that we are going to get a younger and less-experienced version of Fring from Breaking Bad. We will also see how he developed his relationship with Mike, who becomes a close confidant later in Gus career as a drug lord.

The short promo also teases the destruction of Jimmy and Chuck’s relationship, which they were holding on to by a thread. In the Better Call Saul Season 3 promo Chuck declares “Don’t think I will forget what happened here today. You will pay,” and in another part of the clip Jimmy McGill or Saul says the following “You destroyed our family. You happy now?”

Considering how the second season ended, many fans drew to the conclusion that their falling out has something to do with Jimmy confessing to forging the Mesa Veda documents for Kim Wexler. Chuck managed to records Jimmy’s confession and it seems like he puts it to some use in Season 3.

What Jimmy did is a felony and will certainly get him disbarred. Bob Odenkirk, who plays Jimmy/Saul confirmed that his character will transform into Saul Goodman in the third season. Jimmy is seen sitting behind bars in the promo and it is possible that he own brother Chuck put him there.

It may also be the catalyst that drives Jimmy to work under a new name and represent criminals as he falls deeper in moral decline. This is all speculation at this point and we will have to tune in to the third season of the highly anticipated series to see how things go for Jimmy.

Giancarlo Esposito describes what fans can expect in the third season during a Better Call Saul panel earlier this year via Entertainment Weekly:

“We unroll it in a way that will leave you with a thirst,” says Esposito. “We’re in a show that’s very unexpected. Jimmy McGill is a character who you look at and just when you think he’s slopping off of all of those characteristics that you’ve seen, he comes right back to a place where you’re surprised by it, so I’m hoping that Gustavo Fring will be similar in that way.”

It was also revealed that is was Esposito’s idea for Gus to return with a Los Pollos Hermanos teaser. Season 3 of Better Call Saul will feature Gus making his way to the top via the illegal drug trade:

“I also mentioned that it would be wonderful for me to realize if the show were something about the rise of Gus. I think there’s enough backstory within Gus to support that,” Esposito revealed to the panel.

Kim Wexler and Jimmy’s relationship is expected to be strained in the upcoming season as teaser clips reveal that she is unhappy in the new office they share together. The third season is also expected to feature some flashforward scenes of Saul’s life after the events of Breaking Bad where he has taken up yet another alias.

Better Call Saul Season 3 is expected to feature 10 episodes and premiere on April 10th on AMC.

