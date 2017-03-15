Jennifer Aniston spent a whooping amount of £1.23 Million to look young. And that’s more or less the price you pay to look exactly like a younger version of yourself. Aniston’s picture from 17 years ago at the Oscars proved that the Hollywood actress had indeed, old gracefully. Jennifer spent a whooping amount of £1.2 million to maintain her looks and keep that youthful glow.

We see no difference

There’s no big difference when we put two pictures of Jennifer Aniston together, albeit taken at different times, one was during Oscar’s Vanity Fair Party in 2000 while the other was taken during this year’s Oscars. The most astonishing of it all is the fine similarity between the photos. It’s as if they were taken weeks apart. How did Aniston manage to deliberately freeze time and still look young despite the passing of years?

At the 2017 Oscars ceremony, Jennifer Aniston wowed audiences as she was styled to perfection in a cleavage-baring black Versace gown. The sequin-embedded dress features a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline that drops all the way down to her navel. The blonde beaut finished her look with her straight hair parted at the center and carrying a glitzy designer clutch. Jennifer’s look at the Oscars was obviously inspired at what she wore during the Oscar’s Vanity Fair Party way back in 2000.

The now 48-year-old actress wore the same cleavage-baring number which features a long train. Her blonde tresses were styled in the same way and we just can’t help but noticed the close similarity between the two pictures. That tan, the shape of her lips and face, and her blue eyes. Not much has changed which leads us to the question, did Jennifer Aniston took a dip in the Fountain of Youth?

According to Daily Mail, Aniston’s ageless comparison is due to a number of skin care treatments, face lifts, and a gazillion regimen on maintaining her complexion and youth. Jennifer Aniston spent a whooping amount of £1, 231,813 to perfect that semblance of her ol’ self. It’s practically worth it if you’re a celebrity like Jennifer Aniston who has a reported net worth of around £115 million. That’s what celebs do, anyway. Their salary relies on their gorgeous looks; therefore, it’s expected of them to exhaust all efforts and means in maintaining their good attributes.

Let’s dissect the litany of treatments she has to undergo

Jennifer Aniston spent a whooping amount of £1.2 million and even if this expense is less than a quarter from her net worth, you might be curious as to why Aniston reached that huge sum.

Maintaining a strict diet costs her around £16K. Aniston confessed that she wasn’t really diet-conscious at first, but was forced to think twice after a scouting agent old her she’s “too chubby.” Eventually, Aniston applied the Atkins diet and she was also reported to be a client of Diet Designs, a Hollywood-based company which delivers balanced meals to superstar clients.

Aniston said, “Breakfast is usually avocado on Ezekiel toast or a smoothie. For me, not eating gluten is more of a vanity thing. A diet heavy in carbs is not that great in terms of weight.”

Aniston spent £6k to maintain a fresh-faced look and includes non-invasive facial lasers which remove acne scars and wrinkles as well as numerous face lifts which tightens the skin. Fitness fanatic Jen spent around a total of £40K for her legs, makeup, brows, tan, and neck. Another £20K for rhinoplasty (she’s had it done twice) and a possible £5K done on her boobs through a process called mastopexy which perks up and firms the breasts, instead of enlarging them. Add that and you have about £70.9K and multiply it for 17 years, you get £1.2 million worth of treatments.

