Nicki Minaj, Nas Rumored Dating, Did Meek Mill Respond By Calling Ex A ‘Thot?’

Nicki Minaj’s ex Meek Mill appears to be responding to growing rumors of her now dating rap legend Nas by labeling her a “thot.”

Several media outlets have now reported that the “One Mic” rapper and the self-proclaimed “Queen of rap” are now an item, spurring a vexed Meek into action.

On Tuesday, the “Gave Em Hope” rapper took to Instagram to share his thoughts in a photo he recently took while clubbing in Atlanta. “U a Thotty,” Meek wrote in a caption many are internalizing as a not so veiled diss of Minaj. The word “thot” is a derogatory term used to describe a woman in unflattering terms.

Meek’s presumed shot at his ex came right around the time it was being reported that she and Nas are increasingly spending time together. A source added after being good friends for years, the two have quickly developed romantic feelings for one another, with Minaj particularly being taken.

There are rumblings that the two could be planning to make their public debut as a couple at the upcoming Mass Appeal party on Thursday night.

Mill also recently took exception with his ex-branding him a “lil fish” while she performed at Drake’s Boy Meets World show in Paris.

Meanwhile, sources add Minaj and Nas have had a cordial relationship since their days of working on their “Right By My Side” video. Back then, Minaj was still with Meek, but with him now out of the picture the two Queens rappers are free to explore the possibilities.

“As soon as Nicki announced that she was single, Nas hit her up,” said a source. “They’re still early in their relationship, and Nas is still courting her, but Nicki’s already got feelings for him.”

The rumored romance could come as a welcome distraction for Minaj, who besides her breakup has spent the last several weeks lyrically warring with rapper Remy Ma.

After weeks of largely remaining silent, Minaj recently responded to Remy’s “shEther” takedown of her with three diss tracks of her own, including her “No Frauds” collaboration with Drake and Lil Wayne.

On the track, Nicki barks “You can’t be Pablo if your work ain’t sellin’ / What the f— is this bi**h inhalin’? / Tried to drop ‘Another One,’ you was itchin’ to scrap / You exposed your ghostwriter / Now you wish it was scrapped.”

Minaj also hit Remy with a challenge: Produce a hit within 72 hours without mentioning “the queen’s name” and $500,000 was hers for the taking.

Minaj intimated that she finally responded to Remy in her own time and boasted about the prospect of soon replacing Aretha Franklin for the most Hot 100 hits on Billboard by any female performer in the history of music.

Meanwhile, rumors are now also circulating that Nas was upset that Remy used his “ETHER” beat without gaining permission.

Prior to Minaj reportedly taking up with Nas there had been rumors that she and fellow rapper Future were getting close with him even expressing a desire to have her as the mother of his child.

“Future understands that the reason Nicki hasn’t had a child yet is because she hasn’t met the right man who will be there for her through it all,” a source told HollywoodLife.com.

The source added that Future is convinced the “Anaconda” rapper would be a great mother. “He can tell she loves hard and nurtures everything she touches, just like her rap career,” the source added.

In the end, word is Future didn’t leave any doubt in sharing with Nicki just how he felt.

“He expressed his passion for children and how he wouldn’t be opposed to having another one,” the source said.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]