Kirk Frost Denies Jasmine’s Baby To Rasheeda, New Evidence Supports His Claim

In Love and Hip Hop Atlanta Season 6 Episode 2, things went from bad to worse for Kirk Frost. He denies having a baby with Jasmine Washington ot Rasheeda; however, Jasmine had a meeting with Karlie Redd and provided the evidence that may destroy Kirk and Rasheeda’s marriage.

Jasmine shows Karlie Redd text messages from Kirk and she reveals that he has a secret phone. The former stripper also shows Karlie proof that Kirk was paying her bills. Jasmine’s boyfriend Rod shows Yung Joc a video of Kirk holding his alleged baby Kannon and the “Shoulder Lean” rapper confirms it looks like his friend.

Jasmine can also be heard in the damning video telling her alleged son with Kirk: “Say hi to daddy.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Kirk allegedly brought his son Karter that he has with Rasheeda along to his meetings with Jasmine.

While many fans speculated that Rod Bullock must have been sentenced for several years for Jasmine to have a baby with another man, it turns out he was only in prison for about seven months.

When Karlie meets up with Rasheeda to deliver the devastating news, she is a bit skeptical but acknowledges that it is unlikely for Ms. Redd to invent something so consequential. Karlie reveals that Kirk moved Jasmine into the building that they live in and may have brought his alleged child into the home he shares with Rasheeda.

In the end of Love and Hip Hop Season 6 Episode 2, Rasheeda confronts Kirk with the evidence she has and we will not know until next week whether he confesses to the cheating and the baby or continues to deny it.

During her stint on The Real, Joseline Hernandez, who is going through her on paternity battle with Stevie J, revealed that Kirk has had a baby by a stripper.

A recent report may work in Kirk’s favor as new evidence suggest that he is telling the truth. In Touch Weekly published an article alleging that Rod, who Mimi characterized as a scammer, may be setting up Kirk with Jasmine. The article states the following:

“Jasmine Washington, the woman who claims that Kirk is the father of her son has had a boyfriend by the name of Logan for 11 years. Logan’s father, who passed away was named Cannon. Rod Bullock, who is Jasmine’s pimp and was recently released from federal prison did not know that Jasmine was seeing Logan and himself at the same time. Jasmine actually told Logan’s mom that she was pregnant and she named her son Cannon after Logan’s deceased father. She also admitted that Cannon is not Kirk’s baby.”

This may explain why Kirk suddenly cut off his support for Jasmine. He may have had an affair with the former stripper and thought the baby was his. The report also alleges that Jasmine changed the child’s name to a ‘K’ because all of Kirk’s children’s name start with the letter.

The report also states that this is not Jasmine’s first time and Kirk may be another victim: “she was ran out of her hometown for trying to set up and swindle other men.”

The real baby father Logan may have been tracked down by the Love and Hip Hop Atlanta production team; however it is not clear at this point whether he will show up. While this evidence suggest that Kirk Frost is not the father, it is clear that he at least had an affair and lied when he stated that he does not know who Jasmine is.

Rasheeda has forgiving Kirk for infidelity in the past; therefore, there is hope that he may manage to save his marriage.

