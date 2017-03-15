Amber Rose Flaunts 36H Cleavage In Instagram Video: Breast Implants Or Real?

Amber Rose is known for expressing herself on Instagram. This time, she has generously flaunted her 36H cleavage, and nobody is complaining. She earlier talked about having breast implants. One may wonder why.

The celebrity, who believes in the “F*ck yo opinion I do what I want” slogan, held her breasts and let them bounce while promoting “Sneaky Vaunt” pushup bras. The company has launched its latest collection that is Backless, strapless and “pro-cleavage.”

#ad Redefining cleavage over here with the @sneakyvaunt pushup! Cannot believe I get all this and it’s backless and strapless… If you’ve got it… VAUNT IT!???? A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Mar 14, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

Did your Sneaky Vaunt push up arrive? Ok time to put it on and get ready to vaunt it. While you’re at it, do us all a favour and snap a selfie looking freaking fine. #sneakyvaunt A post shared by Sneaky Vaunt (@sneakyvaunt) on Mar 13, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

Great cleavage don’t wait for anyone. Sneaky Vaunt push ups are flying out the door faster than we can say “It’s official. You’re our latest girl crush.” A post shared by Sneaky Vaunt (@sneakyvaunt) on Mar 14, 2017 at 4:00am PDT

What Amber Rose did in the Instagram video was “Redefining cleavage,” according to American model. Rose, who started her career in her teenage days, was just 15 when she became a stripper to provide for her family. She used stage names like “Paris” and “Rose.” She continued as a stripped until she was 19. According to Suggest, Hollywood celebrities like Courtney Love, Brad Pitt, Channing Tatum and Catherine Zeta Jones were also strippers, when they started their career.

Amber Rose did not technically strip in her Instagram video. She just teased her fans, while revealing enough and leaving enough for the imagination. She believes you have to VAUNT it (flaunt it with Vaunt bras), if you have got it. The Dancing With the Stars alum does not say anything. She just flaunted her assets. It was enough to make people wonder why she talked about having breast implants.

Amber came a long way since her days as a stripper. It must have been a remarkable feeling for her to buy a strip club, which she did earlier in February. She talked about it in an Instagram video. She asked if people knew about “Ace of Diamonds” the famous gentlemen’s club in Los Angeles.

“Well, I bought it,” she announced.

Amber Rose has a connection with the LA strip club. Page Six reported that the celebrity and Wiz Khalifa celebrated their divorce at the club.

Amber Bought Ace Of Diamonds! #Blacchyna #AmberRose #ChyNAmb #chynarose #MuvaNChy A post shared by ChyNLauren (@chyboog) on Feb 23, 2017 at 5:01am PST

Amber, who was in a romantic relationship with Kanye West, earlier clarified that she was open about her sexuality.

“I’m not into threesomes or orgies and s–t like that,” After Ellen quoted her as saying. “If I see a woman and I think she’s beautiful and I like her, and she likes me back we can definitely try to be in a relationship together.”

She talked about her sexual orientation when she was accused of cheating on Kanye West for a woman. She was spotted with a woman in a party. But, Amber said it was Dez, her friend for 10 years. she also revealed that Dez was also a stripper, and that was how they became friends.

Kanye knows that that’s just my friend, we’re not lesbian lovers.

Amber Rose’s used the Instagram video to show that the bra, despite being strapless and backless, stays in place. She tightens the laces to flaunt an even higher cleavage, giving a hint how women can use the bra for such purposes.

The word is out. We’re officially obsessed with you and your girls. #sneakyvaunt A post shared by Sneaky Vaunt (@sneakyvaunt) on Mar 14, 2017 at 3:32pm PDT

Amber Rose earlier appeared on plastic surgery show Good Work in 2015. She said that time that she was proud of her “natural” body.

I wear a 36H, natural.

At the same time, Us Weekly points out that she did not rule out having breast implants. She said she would like to “fill out” a certain part of her breast, but she was unsure if she should go for it.

“I don’t know if I want to get an implant because my boobs are kind of really nice,” she said.

Do you think Amber Rose should get breast implant? Tell us in the comment section.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]