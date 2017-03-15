Is It A Bad Time In London For Jews? ‘Beware Of Jews’ Sign Looks ‘Professional’

Is it a difficult time in London for the Jewish community? Is the London weather going anti-Semitic? In the northern part of the city, a “Beware Of Jews” sign was found fixed to a lamp-post. The red-triangle warning sign in Stamford Hill has the silhouette of an Orthodox Jewish man, who is wearing a traditional Fedora hat. Unlike previous recorded hate crimes, this looks to be a planned one.

So disgusted by this! A sign which appears to denote ‘Beware of Jews’ outside a Synagogue in Nth London! ⚡ ‘Beware of Jews’ sign found in Stamford Hillhttps://t.co/bJxrksBUM1 — Shomrim N.E. London (@Shomrim) March 15, 2017 RT to stand against such bigotry! pic.twitter.com/ul25YWdD8c — Kishan Devani FRSA (@Kishan_Devani) March 15, 2017

There’s a sad and sick continuum between this poster created by the BTP and the Beware of Jews sign. What a dangerous atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/FUWA2XEUbM — Wail Qasim (@WailQ) March 15, 2017

The “racist” sign was found by a Jewish neighborhood watch group called “Shomrim.” The group reported the incident to the Metropolitan police and Hackney council. According to the group, the warning sign has caused “alarm and distress to local people.” This is the first time such a sign has been found in the locality. The incident is believed to be alarming because of the careful planning involved in the act.

Nevertheless, according to Barry Bard, the people of Stamford Hill are used to verbal abuse or anti-Semitic assault. The operational supervisor of “Shomrom” in Stamford Hill said there were personal attacks, but the nature of such hate crimes was unprofessional. One might wonder if the London weather is going anti-Semitic. One might question if it is a difficult time in London for the Jewish community.

“The person who planned (this sign) has obviously gone to an effort to cause alarm and distress to local people,” Bard said.

The Community Security Trust released hate crime related data that showed the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the United Kingdom reached a record level last year. There were 1,309 incidents of anti-Jewish hate crimes in 2016. The year before, it was 960 and 1,182 in 2014.

Hackney council was supposed to remove the “Beware Of Jews” sign on Wednesday morning. Stamford Hill is located in the middle of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community. It is primarily a Hasidic community with an estimated population of 30,000, The Guardian reports.

This time in London, the attack looks a bit different because it looks “organized.” People on Twitter have started giving their reaction about the “Beware Of Jews” sign. Some of them are demanding London Mayor Sadiq Khan should be immediately terminated. Former England International beach soccer player Gareth Icke wondered if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would blame Iran for the sign.

“BEWARE of JEWS SIGN” in LONDON – SACK LONDON MAYOR SADIQ KHAN NOW! pic.twitter.com/JRTK9dUCl8 — Spirit, Soul & Body (@gstdpd) March 15, 2017

Waiting for Netanyahu to say Iran erected the ‘beware of Jews’ sign in London. Never let an opportunity for warmongering slip away! — Gareth Icke (@garethicke) March 15, 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier this month that Jewish people might be carrying out anti-Semitic hate crimes themselves just to make “others look bad.” His views about this “neo-Nazi” conspiracy theory echoes the same by the Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke. Trump expressed his views to Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro, when the latter went to the U.S. president to talk about recent threats against Jewish community centers, The Independent reported.

Anyone making excuses for the awful “Beware of Jews” sign in north London should be ashamed of themselves. — Georgia Lewis (@georgialewis76) March 15, 2017

‘Beware of Jews’ sign near London synagogue reported to police https://t.co/IboPZAmzX5 Here’s a much more relevant one: #IslamIsTheProblem pic.twitter.com/X0l6eVypws — Furrystoat ن (@Furrystoat) March 15, 2017

“Beware of Jews” disturbing sign that racism on the rise, egged on by nationalist policies & media. We must organise to protect ppl at risk. — Momentum Watford (@MomentumWatford) March 15, 2017

Mostly, people were found to express solidarity with the Jewish community.

How did we get to a ‘Beware of Jews’ sign happening?

It’s 2017.

This must stop.

Sending love and solidarity to the UK Jewish communities. — Helen (@helen_a15) March 15, 2017

Do you think it is a difficult time in London for the Jewish community? Express yourself in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Michael Thomas/Getty Images]