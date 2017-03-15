Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Smoothie Recipes A Sure-Fire For Weight Loss

Jennifer Aniston may be 45-years-old, but her body seems to be living a separate life and is still in its 20s. The Friends actress flaunts one of the most enviable figures in Hollywood, and she has finally shared her favorite recipe that is a sure-fire for weight loss.

On top of exercising four or five days a week and following a low-carb, gluten-free diet, Jennifer Aniston has one signature smoothie recipe that promotes weight loss and is actually – and suspiciously – delicious.

#JenniferAniston Drinks This Smoothie Every Morning: protein,bananas, blueberries,cherries, stevia, a vegetable, maca powder. little cacao. pic.twitter.com/qUmu2I89Ob — Joy Superfood Mix (@joysuperfoods) September 20, 2016

In her cover story for InStyle magazine, Jennifer Aniston said that everyone who tries her weight loss smoothie recipe tells her to start marketing it.

And you kind of get the hype around Jennifer Aniston’s smoothie recipe: it’s rich in vitamins, antioxidants, fiber, and other nutrients, it has that chocolatey flavor, and it actually tastes like a milkshake. And while most milkshakes are filled with ice-cream and other fattening sugary carbs, Jennifer Aniston’s smoothie recipe doesn’t disrupt your weight loss plans: in fact, it’s a potent weight loss stimulator!

Jennifer Aniston’s Weight Loss Smoothie Recipe

Ingredients

Ice, handful

Chocolate almond milk, 1 cup

Frozen cherries, 1 cup

Vegan cocoa-flavored protein powder, 1 rounded scoop

Maca powder, 1/2 tablespoon

Trace mineral drops, 1/4 tablespoon

Chopped frozen banana, half

Blueberries, handful

Chocolate Stevia, 2-3 drops

Sprouted almonds, 5

To make Jennifer Aniston’s weight loss chocolate-flavored smoothie, put the liquids in the blender, then place the solid ingredients, and blend.

Jennifer Aniston’s smoothie recipe attributes its weight loss properties to the rich content of antioxidants in cherries, bananas, blueberries, stevia and almonds. Several studies have shown that blueberries alone can help lose weight and trim excess fat. In fact, people may want to replace their morning jog with Jennifer Aniston’s smoothie given that running can be dangerous.

Last week, Washington woman Kelly Heron made headlines after sharing an Instagram post revealing she had been attacked by a convicted sex offender during a run in Seattle’s Golden Gardens Park.

Heron fought off her assailant using her skills obtained at self-defense classes and even locked him up in one of the park’s restrooms, according to SELF Magazine. In her Instagram post, the woman shared an image from her fitness tracker, which recorded the entire terrifying assault.

While trying Jennifer Aniston’s smoothie recipe would probably be a much safer weight loss plan than running in the park alone, the Friends star has previously shared with Bon Appetite her other eating habits.

Jennifer Aniston revealed that she has three different options for breakfast. First, the weight loss recipe shared above. Second, fried eggs. And third, a bowl of oatmeal with egg whites whipped into it.

This is what Jennifer Aniston stirs into her oatmeal to keep the pounds off: https://t.co/rYjuqdxEDK pic.twitter.com/YAN9326MyK — Eat This, Not That! (@EatThisNotThat) May 28, 2016

Jennifer Aniston also revealed that she’s powerless around homemade fluffy-crispy tortilla chips, which she usually eats with guacamole. Proclaiming her love for salsa and Mexican food in general, Jennifer Aniston shared that she had never tried bulletproof coffee, which is a mix of coffee and butter, because the mere thought of it was “horrible” and it “just didn’t make any sense.”

Jennifer Aniston also shared her signature recipe, which is actually also a good idea for those looking for weight loss recipes.

“On the pasta, I put eggs, cheese, turkey bacon, and a little sautéed red onion and garlic. It’s simple—no cream, no butter, no oil, no nothing. Sometimes I’ll add a little pasta water if needed.”

If she had to choose between tacos and burritos, Jennifer Aniston would go for a meaty soft taco with beans and guac. While the 45-year-old Friends star says she’s not a midnight snacker, her favorite midnight snack would be a frozen vanilla, chocolate- or coffee-flavored yogurt with granola as the topping.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]