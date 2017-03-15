WWE News: John Cena And Nikki Bella Vs. Miz And Maryse Is On At ‘WrestleMania’

It wasn’t the WrestleMania 33 match people originally expected for John Cena, but he and Nikki Bella are now confirmed for a match against The Miz and Maryse on WWE’s “grandest stage of them all.”

Last night, reality-inspired dynamics were again driving the John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. Miz and Maryse storyline, as the latter WWE “power couple” were their own guests on SmackDown Live‘s “very special edition” of Miz TV.

As SportsKeeda recounted, this week’s edition of The Miz’s talk show segment had his wife, Maryse, claiming her then-“best friend” Nikki cheated her out of a contract to appear on the first season of Total Divas, referring to her as a “lying, backstabbing b*tch.” This prompted John and Nikki to interrupt the segment and hit the ring, with Nikki offering a rebuttal to Maryse’s claims.

“Are you crazy? If I had the power to block your job, then why the hell are you standing here right now? Maryse, we were never, ever best friends. Because the minute my sister (Brie Bella) and I got an opportunity and you didn’t, you made up some crazy, libelous story and you stabbed us in the back.”

Nikki then accused The Miz and Maryse of “stealing money” from the audience each night, calling Miz a “blow-up doll,” much to the delight of the SmackDown Live fans.

This argument, and Miz’s decision to abruptly end the Miz TV segment, brought SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan out, as he criticized the in-ring talk show’s “very special edition” for not being too special at all, and The Miz himself for poorly imitating his moves, to say little of his belligerent behavior on multiple episodes of Talking Smack. The “Yes! Movement” leader then went on to drop the big bombshell — he’s booking John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33, ending weeks of rumors regarding the mixed tag team match’s placement on the WrestleMania card.

It’s well-known among wrestling fans that the original plan was to have a match between Cena and the Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. But with Vince McMahon having apparently changed his mind on this match, favoring Roman Reigns as ‘Taker’s ‘Mania opponent, that sparked rumors that John Cena and Nikki Bella would instead face The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match between SmackDown Live‘s top two “power couples.”

Some fans have been less than enthusiastic toward this match in the weeks leading up to its confirmation. But Cageside Seats wrote that WWE has been doing a great job baking reality into the storyline, with the most recent example being Maryse’s Total Divas comments, which referenced rumors that Nikki and Brie Bella helped “block” her, Kelly Kelly, and Maria Kanellis from returning to the WWE. Maryse left WWE in the fall of 2011 and returned in April, 2016, as her husband’s valet, while Kanellis and Kelly have not worked for the company since their respective 2011 and 2012 departures.

“We already knew there was an established history with Cena and Miz, both real and imagined, and now we know there is an established history with Nikki and Maryse, both real and imagined. All four are performing at such a high level right now, I wouldn’t mind it one bit if they were given the main event slot at WrestleMania 33.”

Although it might not be, to paraphrase a Miz catchphrase, the “most must-see” match for certain fans at WrestleMania 33, John Cena and Nikki Bella’s ‘Mania match against The Miz and Maryse has benefited, and should continue to benefit from a strong storyline. And while we don’t know whether this good match on paper will actually be a good match in the ring, the potential is there, and fans only have less than three weeks to wait before they see it finally go down at WrestleMania.

