MMA News: Mayweather Desperate For Conor Mcgregor Fight Because He Got Scammed?

All signs in the fight game are pointing out that something huge and ridiculous is about to go down. As Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor are looking set to touch gloves sometime this year. While most casual fans would think that this would be great for boxing since there are only a few big fights in the sweet science nowadays, it would be wise to note that Floyd Mayweather Jr. is one of the greatest boxers of all time while Conor McGregor is an up and coming mixed martial artist.

However, while both Conor McGregor and Floyd would try to spin this whole thing as if they have a real feud going on. A statement by a UFC fighter might just be the key to finding out why Floyd Mayweather Jr. would agree to such a ridiculous match up with Conor McGregor. According to the website MMA Mania, current middleweight champion Michael Bisping claims that Floyd Mayweather recently got scammed for a substantial amount of cash and that is the reason why he wants the Conor McGregor fight to happen. This is what the British fighter said exactly regarding the proposed bout between Mayweather and McGregor.

“Will it happen in June? I don’t know, that might be a bit too soon. But from what I understand, I was talking to someone in Las Vegas and I heard that Floyd recently got scammed out of a lot of money. The number was very, very big. I don’t think Floyd needs the money, but he wants to replace this money that he got swindled out of.”

Done it for u ???????????????????????????????? A post shared by micheal the count bisping ???????????? (@michael_bisping_fanpage) on Mar 11, 2017 at 10:48am PST

Michael Bisping did not mention who scammed the boxing great. Floyd Mayweather recently had a burglary incident in his home and it could be what Bisping was talking about. However, the multi-boxing champion only lost about a $150 thousand according to Sports Illustrated. This is a far cry from the $100 million dollars he will gain from the fight. If Michael Bisping’s words are the truth, then it definitely is something else.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is a smart businessman and a savvy self-promoter. If this is true, then it is further proof of just how smart the Hall of Fame boxer is. Aside from a rematch with Manny Pacquiao, only a name like Conor McGregor can give him the pay day that he wants. But unlike Manny Pacquiao, Conor McGregor will offer him no risk in terms of losing his 50th fight.

This Halloween costume speaks for itself, "Money Man". A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Oct 31, 2016 at 4:45pm PDT

Conor McGregor is a phenomenal mixed martial artist and a very capable striker. However, he won’t be facing just any other boxer. Conor McGregor will have to tangle with someone who has beaten the likes of Diego Corrales, Manny Pacquiao, Miguel Cotto, and Canelo Alvarez. The only feasible way that Conor McGregor beats someone of Mayweather’s stature is to hope the latter did not train much and he lands a hail Mary. And that is very much how the odds of this fight should play out.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, will receive the biggest paycheck of his life. McGregor has openly stated at times that he wants to retire young while getting as much money as he could. Reportedly, Conor McGregor will receive upwards to $15 million if the fight with Mayweather does happen. That is five times as much as his guaranteed purse in any UFC bout that he has participated in.

floating thru the sky no worries A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Feb 17, 2017 at 12:55am PST

This figure does not include pay per view revenues which will most likely rival that of Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather’s PPV buys. Never has the fight game seen two fighters with the ability to promote themselves like Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. Even if the outcome of this bout seems to be as clear as day.

[Featured Image By Julio Cortez/AP Images]