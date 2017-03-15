‘The Matrix’ Reboot: Warner Bros. Reportedly Working On Relaunch of 1999 Movie

The Matrix is reportedly coming back and Warner Bros. is said to be behind the reboot project.

The biggest science fiction film from 1999 is making a comeback and is said to be in the early stages of development, sources for The Hollywood Reporter revealed.

Zak Penn is reportedly in talks to write the reboot and Michael B. Jordan as the potential lead. Penn has been involved with The Avengers and X-Men: The Last Stand, among others. Nothing is final yet since there is a lot to work before the studio pushes through with the project.

Joel Silver, the original producer for The Matrix trilogy, has approached Warner Bros. about turning the cult classic into a new film, the report added. However, the studio is not so keen on having him on board because of his issues, which included budget control.

In addition, the Wachowski siblings, who were in charge of writing and directing the original The Matrix and its two sequels, do not have a good relationship with Silver. It remains to be seen if the Wachowskis will be involved with the reboot in any way. However, the publication speculates that Warner Bros. would want for the Wachowskis to give an approval to the reboot before they can move forward with the project.

THR has already reached out to Warner Bros. and Silver’s reps for comment.

The Matrix was a blockbuster hit when it released in 1999. The Matrix popularized the stunning visual effects of “bullet time,” which earned the movie praises from reviewers.

The trilogy grossed a total of almost $1.8 billion worldwide. The first movie earned over $463 million worldwide. The second movie, The Matrix Reloaded did better with $742 million worldwide. The third movie released in 2003, The Matrix Revolutions, did not do as greatly as the first two but still it grossed $427.3 million.

The film starred Keanu Reeves, who played the role of computer programmer/hacker Neo. Reeves starred alongside Carrie-Anne Moss and Laurence Fishburne.

Fans are looking forward to Reeves’ return to The Matrix but the John Wick: Chapter 2 star has made it clear what it would take for him to do the movie again.

The 52-year-old actor recently reunited with fellow The Matrix cast members, Moss and Fishburne, at the premiere of his new movie and shared to Yahoo Movies a few of the conditions that should be met for him to do a fourth movie.

“The Wachowskis would have to be involved. They would have to write it and direct it. And then we’d see what the story is, but yeah, I dunno, that’d be weird, but why not?”

Those who are fans of The Matrix know very well how the trilogy ended. Neo died but The Oracle said something that hinted at Neo’s return. When asked if everyone will see him again, The Oracle only replied “I suspect so. Someday.”

Reeves may make classic fans excited if he gets to be in the reboot but according to THR, it is likely that Warner Bros. will get an “A-lister” director and star if the project will push through.

Fans have mixed reactions to the idea of The Matrix reboot. Some are excited to see how the project turns out considering the modern technology involved in making a sci-fi film these days. Others, however, are opposed to the idea saying that the original movie should be left untouched.

I love The Matrix too much to watch a reboot. Who thought this was a good idea?? Greed dropping money down the drain. — McKenzie (@trinityembrace) March 15, 2017

The Matrix is being rebooted. This is disgusting, yet with tech today it could be awesome. #conflicted — Eater of Pecan Pie (@Author_JBT) March 15, 2017

There is no word yet on when the remake will start with production and there is always the possibility of getting the reboot canceled.

Reports stated that there were talks of turning The Matrix into a TV series but even that never came to fruition.

[Featured Image by Giulio Marcocchi /Getty Images]