Another K-Pop Couple Make Their Affair Public, Song Joong-Ki, Song Hye-Kyo Next?

South Korean stars Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo can deny all they want, but the evidence points to the fact that the couple might indeed be in a serious, long-term relationship.

Celebrity couples who are in a secret relationship behave in a certain manner, and Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are no different.

Amid rumors of romance between Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, another K-pop celebrity couple has come out in the open, declaring their love for one another.

A few days ago, at a press conference in Seoul, South Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo declared that he is in a relationship with actress Kim Min-hee.

According to a report by Yonhap, Hong Sang-soo, who was already married, filed for divorce in November. At the time, he mentioned nothing about his relationship with actress Kim Min-hee. However, the couple was seen together in public many times.

Although speculations about the couple being in a relationship began last June, neither came forward to make the affair official.

“At first, I thought I had no reason to tell this. This is our private matter. We’re seeing and love each other with all our hearts. We’ll humbly accept everything — situations ahead of us and that will come,” said Hong Sang-soo, finally admitting to the affair.

The romance between the filmmaker and the actress reportedly began in 2015 when the duo worked together on the movie Right Now, Wrong Then.

Last month, the couple attended the 67th Berlin International Film Festival, during which Kim Min-hee bagged the Silver Bear for Best Actress for her lead role in the film On the Beach.

During this event, the couple unconsciously divulged that they are indeed together. At the ceremony, Hong Sang-soo and Kim Min-hee were wearing similar looking rings. To cap it all, in her acceptance speech, the actress said that she loves and respects Hong, which further sparked rumors about their relationship. The couple was also seen holding hands during the ceremony.

One cannot help but notice the striking similarities between this duo and the SongSong couple. While co-workers developing strong feelings for one another is common in Hallyuwood, in the case of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, it has gone a step further.

Even a year after the conclusion of Descendants of the Sun, the couple has still managed to remain K-pop’s favorite couple, who fans want to hook up real life.

In the past, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo were seen together at lot of events. They were spotted wearing matching outfits, bracelets, and watches. In fact, during the KBS Awards on December 31, the couple, who graced the red carpet, looked like a bride and groom walking down the aisle.

The good news is that, unlike Hong Sang-soo and Kim Min-hee, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are still single and the marriage between the two will go down in history as the real-life fairytale romance.

As both parties have gone to great lengths to keep their romance a secret, it stands to reason that the SongSong relationship is not a short-term one. In the past, actor Song Joong-ki made it quite clear that even if he were in a relationship, he would not reveal any details of his lady love, and, so far, Song Joong-ki has lived up to his promise.

In January, a Laneige representative made a blunder on its official Facebook page when they put up a post congratulating actress Song Hye-kyo on her upcoming wedding with “Oppa.” Although Song Joong-ki’s name was never mentioned in the post, fans are hoping that he ties the knot with the beautiful Song Hye-kyo.

Only time will tell if Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo will get together in real life.

As far as I know, this couple is real. Fight me ❤ HAHAHAHAHA #SongSongCouple #kikyo pic.twitter.com/1thIFRzNLv — CHFIL (@knoteepee) March 10, 2017

[Featured Image By Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]