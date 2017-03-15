Tiny Worlds: Georg Brewer Discusses Creation Of The ‘Seinfeld Set Replica’

Seinfeld was one of the most popular television shows in history, and award-winning model designer Georg Brewer, a dedicated fan of the show, recently created a replica set to honor the program.

Georg is the creative director of a modeling company known as RVCKCS — a stylized way to spell “ruckus.” Previously, he worked at Warner Bros. Entertainment and DC Comics. Prior to his Seinfeld masterpiece, Georg created fine-art miniature collectible sets ranging from Rise of the Tomb Raider to Titanfall.

The Seinfeld Set Replica is extremely detailed and can be considered fine art. It depicts the show’s main set, Jerry Seinfeld’s apartment, and includes over one-hundred details such as wall art, lighting fixtures, the kitchen, and even a working front door to Jerry’s 5A apartment. Measured approximately the same height as a cup of coffee, the set is intended to be displayed on bookshelves and coffee tables. Only 5,000 sets will be produced and individually numbered.

Georg Brewer, the creative director and leader of the multi-talented team that created the replica, was delighted to discuss this set and his career in general.

Meagan Meehan (MM): What inspired you to get into the business of model making?

Georg Brewer (GB): Ever since I was a child I’ve loved creating “things,” especially trying to make fictional items real. I think the first item I made was a Green Lantern Power battery from the pages of DC Comics. Fast forward many years and I was working at DC, managing their design and product development groups and was able to make that same power battery for real!

MM: How many models have you worked on? Do you have a favorite?

GB: I have made far too many to remember them all. I would have to say that the Seinfeld Set Replica is my current favorite because it presented so many new creative challenges and the result has been so well received.

MM: You pay close attention to detail! What aspects are the hardest to convey while making models?

GB: Thanks for noticing! Authenticity is really what separates an okay product from a great one, and it is those small details that fans and collectors are looking for. With the Seinfeld project, the hardest challenge was to get as much of the detail as possible in such a small scale. Recreating those little touches like light switches, wall outlets, real fabric rugs and metal radiators are the things that make it all come together. One of the few comments or requests I have heard from fans is that the Superman statue that stands on Jerry’s stereo in the show was not included in our replica. I can’t tell you how hard we have worked to try and make that happen! Unfortunately, the size of that statue would have to be less than a quarter inch tall at our scale, and we just couldn’t find a way to keep the detail and outlook that was needed at that size.

MM: What materials do you work with?

GB: For my part in making a model as a retail product it’s mostly digital, meaning I am designing on the computer. I go through a painstaking process once the elements are designed to find the right material that will give the look and feel of the real object, but be something that can be manufactured effectively. The Seinfeld replica uses plastic for the large items and has many other materials such as wood, fabric, and metal. Consumers may not consciously recognize all of this, but they create a feeling when you look at it of authenticity that we strive for.

MM: What model has taken the longest?

GB: Once again it is the Seinfeld one! I had the first conversation about this project over two years ago. There are so many elements and details to capture that we wanted to be sure that we had them “right” before sharing it with the fan community.

MM: What provoked you to take on this Seinfeld-themed project?

GB: I have always been a fan of the Seinfeld television show, and when I was first approached about the idea of making a scaled replica of his apartment it piqued my creative interests as well. There has never really been a project quite like this and I loved the challenge of taking such an iconic local and trying to make it work in miniature.

MM: What’s your favorite thing about the Seinfeld model?

GB: The mixed media elements really stand out for me and is something that I wanted to include from the beginning. As an example, the metal radiators or the cloth covering the speakers could have just been regular sculpted elements that were painted. But to me, when you see them in a material that is close to the “real” thing it feels more real. These materials play off the light differently, and project a sort of warmth that sets them apart from the other elements which I believe resonates with fans.

MM: What would be your “dream project”?

GB: As a life-long comics fan, I have always been fascinated by the Batcave and there are so many to choose from!

MM: What’s the most rewarding thing about being a professional model maker?

GB: Solving creative challenges is what gets me up each day. Beyond that, however, is the fact that I get to make items that are meaningful to collectors and fans of pop culture and enhance their appreciation of the shows and characters that they are passionate about.

MM: Do you have any upcoming projects or events that you would like to mention?

GB: We are still very focused on launching the Seinfeld Set Replica but we are already starting to work on our next set replica. It’s too soon to announce but stayed tuned!

MM: What advice would you give to someone who is aspiring to become a professional model maker?

GB: Learn as much as you can and study both classical artists as well as commercial ones working today. There are some wonderful fine art models being made today that served as inspiration for me. We were very fortunate to have the esteemed fine artist Alan Wolfson, who makes these incredible scaled mini replica models as one-of-a-kind works of art consult with us on our project. I learned a great deal from his feedback and studying his work. I’m a firm believer that if you work hard and apply yourself you will find your way, but also listen to the feedback of others, take it to heart, and keep working…you will find your way.

To learn more about the Seinfeld replica, see here. To visit the official website of RVCKVS, click here.

[Featured Image by Georg Brewer]