WWE News: Goldberg Turning Heel During Match With Brock Lesnar At ‘WrestleMania’

Since Goldberg won the WWE Universal Championship at Fastlane, the WWE Universe has been turning against him, which could force WWE officials to turn Goldberg heel during his match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. When he returned to WWE television back in October, Goldberg was unanimously loved by the fans, but it’s becoming apparent that his comeback run has an expiration date, one that is coming up soon.

During his return, Goldberg made a point to mention how much he enjoyed being “a hero for the kids.” He’s been a great marketable babyface for WWE. He’s also been a great foil for Brock Lesnar, who was essentially unbeatable until WWE Survivor Series a few months ago. As their final match for the WWE Universal Title looms closer by the day, the WWE Universe is beginning to turn against Goldberg at the wrong time.

A WWE crowd that once unanimously cheered for him is now split heading into WrestleMania 33. During this week’s Raw, there were noticeable “Fire Goldberg” chants from the WWE Universe that should concern WWE officials. There are several reasons why the crowd is turning against him, but there could be a way to embrace what the fans are expressing. Simply put, Goldberg could turn heel in Orlando at WrestleMania 33.

Goldberg returning to WWE to a massive ovation, mentioning the kids, his family, and beating Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Title, makes a heel turn on the grandest stage of them all out of the question. He has been a top babyface since the moment he returned, but the fans are turning against him for several reasons.

First and foremost, it’s being rumored that Goldberg vs. Lesnar will be the main event of WrestleMania this year. There are a lot of people who don’t like that, especially because the match is expected to be short. Since October, Goldberg has been involved in three matches. He’s been in the ring for less than five minutes in total, but he’s now the WWE Universal Champion and could be in the main event of WrestleMania 33 with Brock Lesnar over the entire WWE roster? It’s not difficult to understand why some fans are upset by that.

It’s also been reported that WWE officials have been keeping his matches really short to protect him before WrestleMania. The powers-that-be are burning the candles at both ends and it seems like the flame is about to go out on Goldberg’s comeback. The expectation is Goldberg will be dropping the WWE Universal Title to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, which gives WWE an interesting option if the Orlando crowd turns on him.

The latest report on Goldberg’s contract with WWE is claiming that he’s finished after WrestleMania. That makes the match with Lesnar a win-win situation for him and WWE. If Goldberg gets booed in Orlando, the fans will be happy that Brock Lesnar won the WWE Universal Title. The WWE fans could still cheer for Goldberg, which means WWE can push Lesnar as the top heel against Roman Reigns after WrestleMania.

However, if WWE wanted to do something interesting, they could use the crowd reaction to turn Goldberg heel. It has been reported that Goldberg may have been extended through WrestleMania 34, which means he will likely have his next match at WWE SummerSlam if he’s staying with WWE after the match in Orlando. Using the fans’ growing angst against him could prolong his run with the company for a lot longer.

Goldberg’s comeback with WWE was always meant to be short term. Originally, Goldberg was only meant to return for one match. It’s only a matter of time before he overstays his welcome with the WWE Universe. He won’t last much longer as a babyface, but if the WWE Universe thinks he’s retiring after dropping the title to Lesnar, and give him one final ovation to call it a career, he could go out strong. What a swerve it would be for Goldberg to blow off the WWE Universe and begin a heel run that could see him facing Roman Reigns by WWE SummerSlam.

[Featured Image by WWE]