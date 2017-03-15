More People Are Using Plastic Surgery To Become Human Barbie And Ken Dolls

Plastic surgery is becoming more popular than ever. Recently the American Society of Plastic Surgeons released its annual plastic surgery statistics stating that nearly 1.8 million surgical cosmetic procedures and about 15.5 million minimally invasive ones were performed in the U.S. last year reports CNN. The top five surgical procedures were breast augmentation, liposuction, nose reshaping, eyelid surgeries and face lifts. And plastic surgery isn’t just for older Hollywood actresses anymore. Younger men and women have gone under the knife to transform themselves trying to become someone else including human Barbie dolls, Ken dolls and even aliens. Here are just four of them:

Vinny Ohh

Vinny Ohh is only 22-years-old and has already undergone over 100 plastic surgery procedures in an effort to become a “genderless” alien reports Christian News. Ohh is a makeup artist and model but ever since high school, he wanted to change his looks to look more like an extra-terrestrial.

“Over the years, I’ve realized I’m not gay, bi, trans or any of these things. I just want to be me. I want to be a sexless alien being. I want my outside to reflect how I feel on the inside, says Ohh. “So far, I’ve had $50,000 in skincare and procedures, including two rhinoplasties, facial fillers in my lips, cheeks and brow bone all to look extra-terrestrial. I do kind of look like a Martian: I have a really big head, no eyebrows and I’ve just been connecting with that.”

How you feel when someone eats your leftovers pic.twitter.com/5J2HSzuugF — Vinny Ohh (@vinnyohh) March 6, 2017

Vinny regularly wears black contact lenses and add talons to his fingernails. He would like to get rid of his belly button and would like to have his reproductive organs removed so that he will no longer have any distinguishing gender characteristics.

Ohh will be featured in an upcoming TV series called The Plastics of Hollywood which will highlight people who have what many would call an obsession or an addiction with plastic surgery. Marcela Iglesias, producer of the new show, says that Vinny is part of a new generation of people who want to look different. “In 15 years, hundreds of people will want to look like him,” says Iglesias.

Rodrigo Alves

“No one can get addicted to plastic surgery,” Rodrigo Alves told the hosts of the British talk show, This Morning earlier this week. “There’s no such thing.” That might be debatable given how the 33-year-old has admittedly spent almost a half million dollars on various plastic surgeries to make him into a human Ken doll.

“It was never my intention to look like the Ken doll, but apparently I look like a doll,” he admitted. “I personally don’t think I look like a doll.”

Alves inherited a lot of money from his grandparents which has allowed him to have had over 50 plastic surgeries in search of the perfect body which has included silicone chest implants, fake six packs and even stem cell injections into his face and hair. Alves also admitted on air that he has a hard time breathing due to the numerous surgeries reports New York Daily News.

“July of last year I had my nose reconstructed with a piece of cartilage from my ribs,” said Alves, who has had eight nose jobs alone. “That helped, but I still can’t breathe 100%.”

When asked why Rodrigo continues to get more surgeries when he can’t breathe, he compared the situation to dyeing one’s hair saying that his many rhinoplasties have had a “domino effect” that require repair from time to time.

Valerie Lukyanova

While looking angelic to some, Valerie Lukyanova has made some enemies who compare her to a human Barbie doll. In 2007, Lukyanova won a worldwide beauty contest becoming “Miss Diamond Crown of the World” who achieved her doll-like appearance with the help of a strict raw vegetarian and liquid diet. The website Human Barbie.org claims that Valerie is an instructor at the School of Out-of-Body Travel that shows students how to leave their physical body and travel through a spiritual body.

Parez Hilton once called Lukyanova a hypocrite since the human Barbie doll nickname “literally made her internet famous.”

“This is funny coming from a man who looks like clown,” Lukyanova wrote on Facebook about Hilton. “He says I am not natural and I am made of plastic surgeries and Photoshop but do you know what? A boob job wouldn’t hurt him because even for a guy, his chest is way too flat,” she wrote.

Valerie has also has taken shots at Justin Jedlica, better known as the human Ken doll calling him a “lost case” and saying that he “simply [looks] awful.”

“She [is] a fake and a fraud and I for one am embarrassed to be referenced as being her counterpart,” Jedlica wrote in response.

Justin Jedlica

While Rodrigo Alves claims that he wasn’t going for the Ken doll look, Justin Jedlica has. In fact, he wants to help other men to do the same. Jedlica grew up in a lower class family home where instead of being interested in sports or cars, Jedlica says that he was attracted to the finer things in life. From an early age Justin says wanted to live in luxury and glamour. “My community, my family, and my friends didn’t seem to understand me or my interests. I always felt that I was destined for more grander things, but wasn’t sure how my life would be any different from the one I had experienced as a child,” says Justin.

And he doesn’t even look like that doll!#JustinJedlica #fakefaces pic.twitter.com/mTdBPd77gF — imperfect (@PerfectionTrend) December 8, 2016

Four days after his 18th birthday, Justin had his first plastic surgery, a nose job, without the blessing of his parents. Since then, Jedlica has had over 100 procedures done on his body and plans to continue his journey of modification. He says that his “journey” has been cathartic for him.

Jedlica considers himself to be an artist and a “pioneer of the modifiable male aesthetic” who has devised his own plastic surgeries. Though Justin isn’t a plastic surgeon, he represents patients who desire to go under the knife. “Your body is your temple, and Justin is here to act as the architect” states his website. “Through our discreet referral, consultative and coordinator services, Justin and his team assure you the most direct and comprehensive route to achieve your desired result (whether subtle or more extreme).”

