‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: EP & Lennie James On Morgan’s Fight, Richard’s Fate

The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 13, titled “Bury Me Here,” aired last Sunday on AMC. In that episode, fans were shocked to see what Morgan Jones decided to do about Richard’s (Karl Makinen) actions. Recently, executive producer Scott Gimple and actor Lennie James talked about the episode, what Morgan did, and some information about Richard.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you are caught up with the zombie apocalypse series.

On the last episode of The Walking Dead, Morgan found out that Richard was responsible for the missing melon that resulted in Benjamin’s death. Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Morgan, Richard, and Jerry (Cooper Andrews) went to Carol Peletier’s (Melissa McBride) house to try to save the young man. However, Benjamin died, which changed everything for The Kingdom.

By the end of the episode, Morgan told Carol that Negan killed Glenn and Abraham. He also revealed that more Alexandrians died because of the Saviors. That is when she realized that Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) lied to her, as the Inquisitr previously reported. Also, Morgan told Carol he was going to kill all of the Saviors. She tried to stop him, but he had his mind made up. Then, she moved into The Kingdom and told Ezekiel that they needed to plan to fight.

On Talking Dead, Lennie James spoke about the episode, appearing via video chat. A lot of TWD fans are wondering what is going through Morgan’s mind now that he has killed a man.

“I agree with what Morgan’s trying to do. I agree with the life he’s trying to live. I agree with the conversation he’s trying to have with everybody. Now that we know how to survive, we live.”

The actor also clarified something. Although it is believed that Morgan has a no-kill philosophy, Lennie said that is not accurate. He never said he would not kill. He just wants to try every possible alternative before taking a life. He also confirmed that Morgan will be battling the Saviors. Whether he tries to do this on his own or joins Alexandria, Hilltop Colony, and The Kingdom isn’t known yet. However, James did explain Morgan’s mindset. If he goes to war, one of the things he is fighting for is the right to not kill. So, he is still holding on to his philosophy, he just realizes that it isn’t always black-and-white.

As for why Morgan accidentally referred to Benjamin as Duane, it is easy to understand how it happened. His son died and Morgan was too late to save him. Morgan was responsible for a young life and felt that he failed. The same goes for Benjamin. Although not related, he also felt responsible for Benjamin’s life and now he is dead. Ezekiel seemed horrified and confused by the entire scene of Morgan killing Richard. Keep in mind that The Kingdom leader doesn’t know about Morgan’s past. He has no clue that he had a child, how he died, and that Morgan went crazy for a while. He only knows the peaceful Morgan. When Richard caused Benjamin’s death, it resulted in him snapping further than he imagined it would.

Scott Gimple also had something to say about Morgan’s kill in The Walking Dead.

“That’s just rage. You don’t just kill someone with your bare hands unless it’s rage.”

It was stated that Morgan made Richard’s death meaningful. He was killed in front of the Saviors to earn their trust. Gimple explained on Talking Dead why it was done that way.

“In that moment, Morgan killed him, but it all went through his head. As far as telling Gavin Richard’s words… ‘We’ll do whatever it takes.'”

What do you think of what Lennie James and Scott Gimple had to say about Morgan killing Richard on The Walking Dead?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC