Jamie Dornan Close To Wife Amelia Warner After ‘Fifty Shades’ And Dakota Johnson

Jamie Dornan may be a bigger star than his wife Amelia Warner, but he is ready to give way for her. While he gained a lot of fame for starring in Fifty Shades movies with Dakota Johnson, his wife has made a career change from being an actress to a composer. After having two babies with Fifty Shades star, it looks like she is ready to take her career seriously again.

Amelia Warner, who lives in England with the Hollywood star, recently gave an interview that shed light into her family life.

“It doesn’t impact our life much in a day-to-day way,” she said to the Independent. “Nothing has really changed in our lives since Fifty Shades. The biggest change for us was having kids. We now live in the Cotswolds, rather than London. We are very removed from all the hype. I don’t see that stuff in the papers.”

The 34-year-old actress recently had two babies and also went through a career transformation, concentrating on neo-classical compositions instead of acting for camera. In fact, she scored the music for the movie Mary Shelley, which stars Elle Fanning, the younger sister of Dakota Fanning, and Douglas Booth.

Her husband certainly has made her more famous too, with his involvement in Fifty Shades franchise, but it looks like she is not going to take advantage of that to enhance her budding career.

“It’s hard to navigate my career around it and I don’t want to exploit the situation, but I’m trying to find my way,” she said in the same interview. “My way so far has been to be silent as I haven’t done any press for anything since Fifty Shades of Grey happened, but I now have pressure to promote my work.”

Now that she has been super supportive of Jamie Dornan during his three-and-a-half-month shooting of Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed, the last two installment of the erotic trilogy, it looks like he is more ready than ever to jump to her aid. He has been attending premieres, events and award shows with her, making a date night out of a must-attend publicity happenings.

“Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner made a date night out of the British Independent Film Awards in London on Sunday night,” reports Daily Mail. “The duo – who tied the knot in 2013 and have two daughters together – looked loved up as they attended the star student event at Old Billingsgate near the Tower of London. Keeping things casual, 34-year-old Jamie ditched the tuxedo in favour of a relaxed chino and t-shirt combo.”

Casual Jamie Dornan lets wife Amelia Warner take the lead in the style stakes https://t.co/TrjIZwc1Zj pic.twitter.com/FXqwChhAU6 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 5, 2016

As for Dakota Johnson, she also has taken the route to a more quiet life after Fifty Shades. Since premiering the second of the series, she has been mum about her social and professional life, choosing to delete all, but one, pictures off her Instagram account.

The only splash she has made is in the fashion world, when she recently attended a Vogue event wearing “a color-coordinated top and trousers from The Row.”

Dakota Johnson turned the spotlight to her long-time stylist and friend Kate Young, who designed her ensemble.

“We’re buddies—we like to hang out—and we come up with cool stuff together,” she said to Vogue.

It will be hard for Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson to push through the image they created for themselves by starring in Fifty Shades series. The first movie won a series of Razzie Awards for some of the lackluster acting and onscreen chemistry and received only 25% freshness on Rotten Tomatoes. The second movie did a lot better in terms of box office earnings, but also got terrible reviews, garnering only 9% freshness, a significant decreased from the first.

Do you think that Jamie Dornan will focus on his family and career to turn his image around after Fifty Shades of Grey? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]