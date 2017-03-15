Theo James And Shailene Woodley Break Free From ‘Divergent’ Movies’ Expectations

Theo James and Shailene Woodley made their name in Hollywood by making Divergent movies, but they are looking to diversify their image. Not only are they looking to tackle more interesting and subtle roles on screen, but they are also getting deeply involved with political causes that speak to them.

While fame can help build an actor’s career, sometimes it can feel binding to some. Theo James expressed this sentiment in an interview recently

“[P]urely in terms of career progression, if you don’t want to do things that are representative of that image, and if you have half a brain – yes, that’s definitely something you have to escape,” he said, referring to his typecast, to Evening Standard.”The aim is to be multidimensional. And being seen as ‘hunky’, whatever that word describes… can be restrictive. Yes.”

“The aim is to be multidimensional. And being seen as ‘hunky’, whatever that word describes… can be restrictive. Yes.”

He did fall into the trap of making two blockbusters in a row – Divergent and Underworld – which put him on the map but didn’t exactly boost his artistic career. His latest movie project, Underworld: Blood Wars, got measly 13 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, which is embarrassingly low for a budding actor.

Making artistic movies a priority, Theo decided not to be a part of the last Divergent series movie, showing that he is in a different stage of his career.

“I won’t be a part of [The Divergent Series: Ascendant],” Theo said to Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s a shame not to finish the last movie, but I think the studio wanted to take it into a different area, and it’s evolving into something that I don’t think I’ll be part of.”

Shailene Woodley has been on a similar path. She has taken distinctly a more political path, participating in Standing Rock protests, getting arrested and writing about her experience to raise awareness.

“I was arrested on Oct. 10, on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a holiday where America is meant to celebrate the indigenous people of North America,” the actress wrote.

“I was in North Dakota, standing in solidarity, side-by-side with a group of over 200 water protectors, people who are fighting the Dakota Access Pipeline.”

She also campaigned hard for Senator Bernie Sanders, who gained an immense following during the Presidential campaign, only to lose the nomination to Hillary Clinton.

All her activism has gained much recognition in and out of Hollywood. Most recently, she was honored at the Sierra Club for the work she has done for the environment.

“I’m proud to celebrate the Sierra Club’s 125 years of historic work to protect our air, water and climate in frontline communities across the country,” she said according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“We need their grassroots people power now, more than ever, as we fight at the state and local levels to keep our communities safe for all.”

Something that Theo James and Shailene Woodley have in common is that they choose to not make their dating life public. Theo James has been involved with actress Ruth Kearney for about five years, but rarely speaks about her in public. The only update that the public has received about his personal life was when he denied his engagement status.

“I was never engaged,” he said to Entertainment Tonight.

The 25-year-old actress is also involved in a long-term relationship with Nahko Bear, a musician, who sometimes appears on her Instagram. He shares much of her political views, having even accompanied her to the protests at Standing Rock.

which wolf will you feed? #NoDAPL @nahkobear A post shared by shailene woodley (@shailenewoodley) on Oct 27, 2016 at 1:54pm PDT

Do you think Theo and Shailene will join forces again both on and off screen in the near future? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Markus Schreiber/AP Images]