Amanda Seyfried Nude Photo Leak: Sex Tape, Nude Photos Of Actress Allegedly Leak

Amanda Seyfried may be the victim of a sex tape leak, with a number of topless photos and an alleged sex tape reportedly hitting the internet.

Details of the alleged leak are still unclear, but the pictures were shared on social media and reportedly included an image of the actress in a sex act, which was described by some on social media as a sex tape but may have been a still image. There is still no indication if the photos are legitimate or whether they are connected to any kind of celebrity nude photo leak.

In the past several months, a number of other celebrities have been victimized by leaked nude photos, including a massive 2014 leak where dozens of celebrities had nude pictures shared online. If Seyfried’s pictures are legitimate, it would seem likely that she was another victim and could lead to a police investigation. After the 2014 leak, the FBI took on the case and eventually led to the conviction of a 36-year-old from Pennsylvania.

The leaked nude photos come at an especially difficult time for Amanda Seyfried, who had recently gotten engaged to actor Thomas Sadoski — who she met while the two filmed their upcoming movie, The Last Word — and just announced that she is expecting her first child.

Heavily pregnant Amanda Seyfried enjoys breakfast with fiance Thomas Sadoski and their very good dog https://t.co/ld6dQB4xmp pic.twitter.com/0DY4haQvgk — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 8, 2017

In an interview with News.com.au, Seyfried revealed that the baby was conceived during the movie’s filming.

“It’s so weird and beautiful that I’m sitting here talking about this movie that really meant a lot to me, brought me great joy in the experience, but also brings me great joy in the present, right now,” she said.

Catch Amanda Seyfried in #TheLastWord this March 22 in Philippine cinemas! pic.twitter.com/VSzXaZjmAD — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) March 15, 2017

The alleged leak of Amanda Seyfried’s nude photos also comes on the same day that reports claimed a sex tape of actress Mischa Barton was being shopped around. As the New York Daily News reported, Barton had a particularly aggressive response to the reports and teamed up with noted lawyer Lisa Bloom to go after the leaks.

“It has been reported that naked or sexually explicit images of Ms. Barton are being ‘shopped around.’ Ms. Barton does not consent to any disclosure of any such images. She believes that she was recorded without her consent by someone she was seeing at the time,” Bloom said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“There’s a name for this disgusting conduct: revenge pornography. Revenge pornography is a form of sexual assault, and it is also a crime and a civil wrong in California. And we will not stand for it,” the statement continued.

This is not the first time that Amanda Seyfried was reportedly the victim of nude photos spread online. Last summer, an image of Seyfried at a photo shoot in New York City circulated online, claiming to show partially nude images of the actress when she neglected to wear underwear.

But despite the headlines that Amanda Seyfried was seen in the nude, Gossip Cop noted that the stories got it wrong.

And as Seyfried herself later noted on Twitter, she was wearing a nude-colored underwear. The actress struck an angry tone at the photos that appeared to violate her privacy.

“That was not a vagina it was a Cosabella nude, lace thong which doesn’t mean I’m not disturbed by a grown man taking + selling these shots. Underwear or not, it’s still up my skirt,” she wrote.

It’s not clear if Amanda Seyfried will have any response to the alleged nude photo leak, or if any of the photos have been confirmed as legitimate.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]