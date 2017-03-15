WWE News: AJ Styles ‘Fired’ After Viciously Attacking Shane McMahon On SmackDown

The “Road to WrestleMania 33” is one that is full up ups and downs and lots of excitement, but as shown on SmackDown Live, it is also full of blood. AJ Styles viciously attacked Shane McMahon on Tuesday night and actually threw the commissioner through the window of a car and left him bloodied on the floor. Soon after, general manager Daniel Bryan figured out that the option staring him in the face was the best one and he fired Styles.

For months, there have been rumors floating around that Shane McMahon would take on AJ Styles in a match at WrestleMania 33. The seeds have been planted and WWE has been building it up, but things took a very serious turn on Tuesday night and they are just about as good as confirmed for the pay-per-view (PPV) in Orlando.

As recapped by the official website of WWE, AJ Styles started out Tuesday night’s episode of SmackDown Live by calling out Shane McMahon and the brand’s front office. He is not happy with how things are being run and how he has been treated, and he wasn’t going to just sit back and take it.

Later in the night, Styles unleashed a violent and vicious sneak attack on Shane McMahon which was reminiscent of the “Attitude Era.” Not only did Styles beat the commissioner up, but he threw him face-first through a car window which left Shane bloodied.

Not long after the attack, Styles came face-to-face with SmackDown Live general manager Daniel Bryan who was not happy with the former champion’s actions. Seeing as how what Styles did would not be tolerated, Bryan “officially fired” Styles on the spot and sent him home from the arena.

Of course, this is all part of the storyline and everyone knows it wasn’t a real “firing.”

After refusing to accept medical treatment, Shane McMahon ignored everyone’s advice to go the hospital, and he headed out into the arena.

Right as SmackDown Live was getting ready to go off the air, Shane-O Mac entered the arena and addressed the crowd. He made a very simple statement and said that “AJ Styles says he doesn’t have an opponent at WrestleMania…he does now.”

He didn’t have to say much to get that strong point across.

Fans were left wondering just what all this was supposed to mean as here was Shane McMahon challenging AJ Styles to a match at WrestleMania 33, but how would it happen? Less than an hour before his challenge, Bryan had fired the “Phenomenal One” from SmackDown Live, but this is WWE and nothing is forever.

On an interesting note, though, it was just last night that a new episode of “Bring it to the Table” aired on the WWE Network. As recapped by WrestleZone, the rumors of a Shane vs. Styles match came up and Monday Night Raw announcer Corey Graves had some strong words when he said that the idea of it does “absolutely nothing for me.”

Well, he’s going to have to warm up to it as it seems as if WWE is planning on moving forward with that WrestleMania 33 match. One thing is certain and that it will definitely produce some incredible and dangerous spots.

Daniel Bryan did the only thing he could do when he fired AJ Styles for his vicious and brutal attack on Shane McMahon, but WWE fans knew it wouldn’t last. Shane-O Mac headed back into the ring later on SmackDown Live and officially issued the challenge to Styles for a match at WrestleMania 33, but it was a rather odd ending to the show. Still, that appears to be the direction for the big pay-per-view and the months of rumors are coming true.

