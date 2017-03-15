Iron, K-Rapper, Arrested For Violently Assaulting Girlfriend, Stabbing Himself

There are many popular K-rappers in Hallyu today, most of them from prominent K-pop acts. However, the one that seems to always be in a state of controversy is Jung Heon Chul, better known by his moniker Iron.

The runner-up on Show Me The Money 3 had his most controversial year in 2016 starting with a marijuana scandal back in April. He was found to be one of 10 people tested positive for marijuana use when a 23-year-old composer-producer named “Kang” was drug-tested positive then confessed he and nine others smoked marijuana. The nine included a former first-generation idol group member, a hip-hop producer, a concert organizer, celebrity hopefuls, and more. Iron was also one of those in the nine. Later on in July, Iron would be caught in another marijuana case. Finally in November, he confessed to stabbing a friend with a knife as a child. It is safe to say that Iron has problems.

Now Iron is in trouble again. The controversial K-rapper was arrested for allegedly violently assaulting his girlfriend. Not only that, but he also stabbed himself, according to reports.

According to the Seoul Central Police, Iron assaulted his girlfriend, who will remain anonymous as “Girlfriend A,” because she wasn’t listening to him, as reported by AllKpop. His assault caused fractures. Prosecutors came forward and alleged that last September, while Iron and “Girlfriend A” were having sex, she refused Iron’s demands which caused him to go into a flurry, beating her face in with his fists.

Fifteen days after the aforementioned situation, “Girlfriend A” decided to break up with Iron which allegedly caused him to get in a fit of rage yet again. He allegedly choked and beat her, causing injuries and fracturing her left pinky. He then reportedly threatened her by stabbing himself with a kitchen tool. If she called the police, he would tell them that she stabbed him, according to allegations.

In the wake of the situation, Iron decided to tell his side of the story. In his statement, he tells a completely different story from what the prosecutors presented.

“I want to tell you my side of the story accurately because only what the other side alleged, which is untrue, made headlines. “The first time we met was for an album jacket photo shoot. She was the model for my album. Her biggest problem was that she was a masochist in sexual sadomasochism. In the beginning, I was really shocked. She always asked me to be violent. She said that’s the only way she was satisfied. It was never physical assault. It was self-defense against her ruthless violence. “I was so afraid of her in that state, and I found out she has a boyfriend so we broke up. She was my girlfriend once, so I know the kind of warped mentality she can have. As I got to know her, the more I felt extreme dread. I did not harshly assault the woman nor did I threaten her. I’m a person with a lot of flaws, but I have not caused harm to others or hurt them because of my wants.”

Given all the controversies Iron had last year, including the fact that he admitted to stabbing a friend when he was a child, it will be very hard for anyone to take Iron’s word seriously. Coincidentally, the time of the violent assault against “Girlfriend A” happens to be around the same time when controversial song “Roll” was released. In it, Iron does rap about rape.

Iron’s case was turned over to the court on Tuesday, March 14 KST. Since this situation is ongoing, we will report more news pertaining to the situation once it becomes available.

[Featured Image by Polaris Entertainment]