‘ANTM’ Rumors: Tyra Banks To Replace Rita Ora With Her First Choice For The Job

New rumors surrounding Tyra Banks and her involvement in America’s Next Top Model are suggesting that Rita Ora — the host of this cycle’s episodes — could be on her way out to make room for a new host.

Those rumors sprang up as soon as the most recent cycle ended last week. According to Oxygen, Tyra Banks was not happy with the direction the show head in during it’s rebooted launch on VH1. Many of the issues Tyra Banks — who serves as executive producer for America’s Next Top Model — experienced were with the woman who replaced her as the show’s host, according to the rumors.

“Tyra isn’t entirely feeling the new direction of ANTM and wants Rita out… Although Banks took a step back from her duties at the reality competition, she’s still acting as executive producer on the show, which means she’s got the authority to oust the petite host.”

Tyra Banks did little to quell the rumors surrounding America’s Next Top Model and its future host in a wide-ranging interview with Entertainment Weekly earlier this week. During the interview, Tyra Banks admittedly had designs on leaving the show as early as 2007 to bring in a new host. The former host of America’s Next Top Model also revealed that British pop star Rita Ora was not her first choice to replace her on the show.

“Many years ago, I was stressed with starting new businesses… I went to [my lawyer] and I was like, you know what, I’m ready to bring someone else in. I won’t say the name of that person, but I actually brought a different person to the network, met with them, and said, ‘This is the person I want to take the reins of this show.'”

While she ultimately decided to remain with America’s Next Top Model for another decade, Tyra Banks already had her replacement in mind. Rumors that the unnamed celebrity Tyra Banks spoke of during the interview could be brought to the next cycle of America’s Next Top Model have already begun to circulate due to her revelation.

With the show’s move to VH1 this year, ratings for America’s Next Top Model have slipped from previous cycles. The reduced ratings have only ignited more rumors that Tyra Banks would make changes to the rebooted series because of the lost audience compared to the series’ previous cycles.

Despite the possible urge to do so, Tyra Banks is likely to remain behind the scenes with America’s Next Top Model instead of in front of the camera. Also complicating any potential returns as the show’s host is Tyra Banks’ new gig as host of America’s Got Talent.

Nick Cannon — the former host of America’s Got Talent over the last eight seasons — is reportedly happy that Tyra Banks has agreed to step into the role he left on the show, according to a recent article. The former host of America’s Next Top Model has been welcomed by multiple members of the AGT cast after Tyra Banks’ new position was announced Sunday.

Nick Cannon showed his support for Tyra Banks by praising the former host of America’s Next Top Model. “Salute Queen!” Nick Cannon tweeted. “Congrats, I know you will be amazing! Wonderful choice.” The former AGT host also sent Tyra Banks a bouquet of flowers, a gift she shared with her Twitter followers afterward.

