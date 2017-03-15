Lola Kirke: ‘Taylor Swift May As Well Voted For Donald Trump’

Taylor Swift has been keeping quiet amid the new political front. The singer did not voice her opinions about the 2016 election and has not said anything about Donald Trump or his administration. She has not been outspoken about politics ever since she declared herself as feminist during her 1989 album era.

Lola Kirke is the opposite of Taylor Swift. She wants her fans to know she cares about what’s going on in the world. She hates the “vapid culture” of celebrities. She uses her social media platform to bring positivity and to create awareness. She also uses her music as an outlet for her thoughts.

The 26-year-old actress and musician is the opposite of Swift in many ways. She doesn’t care what you think about her opinions. She will attend red carpet events with armpit hair if she wants to. The British-born American is also outspoken when it comes to her support for Planned Parenthood and the fight against the Dakota Access Pipeline, reports the Daily Mail.

In an interview with Vogue in Austin, Kirke said why she thinks celebrities have a responsibility to speak out about politics.

“For me, it’s really important to elevate voice and causes that don’t get as much attention with whatever attention I get,” Kirke said. “I totally understand why some people won’t do that; I definitely think that there are certain celebrities who really could offer more help to grassroots movements with their power – and don’t.”

When asked about Taylor Swift, she said that the 27-year-old should speak out for grassroots movements as well.

“Like Taylor f***ing Swift, who may as well well voted for Trump, as far as I’m concerned, by not doing anything.”

Kirke said the social media part of celebrity is “confusing and weird.” She doesn’t see the need for selfies and perfection. Though she labeled it as “vapid,” she said social media can bring a lot of good.

“You can imbue everything you’re doing with meaning. I believe that life is meaningful and I believe there are things that are important that are not getting the attention they deserve,” she concluded.

Lola’s statements come after Lena Dunham defended Taylor Swift for staying quite on politics on social media. In an explicit rant published inside the pages of Rolling Stone, Dunham said Swift needs to stay quiet for the sake of her privacy. While Dunham has been vocal against President Trump and for Hillary Clinton, Swift was blamed for Trump’s win. Swift only shared a photo of her in line on Election Day, and tweeted about, but didn’t participate in, the Women’s March taking place across the country on Jan. 21.

“I just think everyone has to do it their own way. When I was lesser known, I was like, ‘Who could not share their opinion?’ Then I found out that when you talk about politics, people straight up tweet you the floor plan of your house and say they’re coming to your house. You have to f***ing watch it because people are nuts.”

The Girls star went on to praise Swift, telling the publication she knows what she’s doing when it comes to social media.

“She’s been in the public eye since she was 15,” Dunham continued. “I felt young when my career started and I was 23, 24. When I met her, she was newly 22, and she was a f***ing seasoned pro at this stuff. Watching the way she understands the vicissitudes of the cycle, and she just keeps making her work – that’s just really impressive to me.”

Swift has recently been hounded by one stalker in particular. According to a report via The Sun, an obsessed fan named Mohammed Jaffar was arrested after he was caught “lurking in singing star’s alleyway and launching creepy campaign” and then he “climbed on the roof of her New York home and rang her doorbell for an hour straight.”

Jaffar called her nearly 60 times demanding to meet her in person. He was arrested on March 6, and charged with stalking and burglary. Judge David Frey signed a restraining order banning him from getting close to the singer.

It’s not clear whether Swift is laying low on social media because of her stalkers. But, Dunham sure made it sound like that. Swift’s rep has yet to comment on this latest story.

[Featured images by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DIRECTV and Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]