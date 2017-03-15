Rachel Maddow Disappoints With Failed “Scoop” On Donald Trump’s Taxes

Rachel Maddow has released a portion of President Donald Trump’s tax returns. Many were expecting a huge “scoop” about nefarious business dealings. But all she really revealed is how much Donald Trump paid in taxes in the year 2005.

During the show, Maddow introduced the world to the source of her story, David Cay Johnston, journalist and author of The Making of Trump.

Johnston said that the two pages of Donald Trump’s 2005 tax returns mysteriously appeared in his mailbox. He said that the potential source of the “leak” could have been Donald Trump himself.

“Donald Trump creates his own reality,” Johnston added.

On social media, most users seemed disappointed by Maddow’s “scoop.”

That Rachel Maddow reveal was taxing. pic.twitter.com/JMt6sip9UC — McNeil (@Reflog_18) March 15, 2017

I love Rachel Maddow, but this story about Trump's tax returns is a bit anti-climatic. Still, keep doing what you're doing! — Sil Lai Abrams (@Sil_Lai) March 15, 2017

Trump supporters, as you can imagine, were even more insulting to Maddow.

Rachel Maddow revealed that Trump paid more taxes in '05 than most people will pay in their entire lives. What ground-breaking journalism. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 15, 2017

Wow Rachel Maddow …Trump Made Money & Paid Taxes.. Where WILL You Put That Pulitzer ????????#TrumpTaxReturn #rachelmaddow pic.twitter.com/nrrmElkmpS — Leah ✌???????????????? (@LeahR77) March 15, 2017

Seriously all of you Liberal fools were just screwed by Rachel Maddow. He said he had a smoking gun to impeach Trump and all he had was BS. — Ed Wortham ???????? (@EdWorthy10) March 15, 2017

Rachel Maddow announced to the world that she had Donald Trump’s tax returns on Twitter Tuesday evening.

BREAKING: We've got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC. (Seriously). — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 14, 2017

In an apparent attempt to soften the blow of Rachel Maddow’s exclusive reveal, The White House released details about Donald Trump’s taxes for the first time

Buzzfeed News reports that the Trump White House released a statement which outlined that the sitting president paid $38 million in taxes on an income of $150 million, according to his 2005 tax returns.

The White House also had some fiery words for Rachel Maddow and her revelation.

They called Maddow’s scoop a”desperate” ploy for ratings, and highlighted that the tax records were from “over a decade ago.

Trump’s tax returns have been a highly debated issue as was very reluctant to reveal them during his presidential campaign even though it’s customary for presidential candidates to do so. On the flip side, Hillary released her tax records going back to 1977, as Rachel Maddow noted on her show tonight.

Late last year, The New York Times got their hands on a copy of Trump’s tax returns from the 1990s. Those records showed that he had received tax benefits from failed real estate endeavors including Atlantic City casinos, The Plaza Hotel and an airline project.

There is currently a petition that was started on Whitehouse.gov in January that called on President Trump to make his tax returns public. That petition currently has more than one million signatures.

Donald Trump has previously said hat he would not release his tax returns because he was under audit but that doesn’t mean that he could not release the tax returns for the years that he was not under audit as Maddow also noted on her show.

In terms of ratings, Rachel Maddow has become the star of prime time news commentary. According to The Hollywood Reporter, her show is currently no. 1 within the 25-54 demographic among shows in her time slot. Even ratings top dog, Fox News Channel’s Bill O’Reilly, is getting creamed by Maddow’s 624,000 average viewers per episode.

Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]