Bella Thorne Dates Around: Moves On From Chandler Parsons To Cody Christian?

Bella Thorne sure enjoys making the romance rumors swirl. She’s been confusing fans about her dating life ever since she split from actor Gregg Sulkin last summer. Since then, she’s been linked to Tyler Posey, Charlie Puth, Sam Pepper, and Chandler Parsons.

It’s no secret that the 19-year-old is enjoying the single life. She doesn’t want to be tied to any particular guy or girl after her last serious relationship. Thorne has been taking over Hollywood in different ways. She’s starring in a series of films and TV shows. She’s also been taking over the small city by dating as many people as possible.

Bella was just spotted kissing Cody Christian, reports the Daily Mail. But don’t think he’s her next boyfriend. The two actors were shooting their latest movie, Assassination Nation, and were just teasing their fans on social media. Bella took to Snapchat on Sunday night (March 12) to share a screen shot of her FaceTiming her co-star, as seen in the photos on the Daily Mail report.

Bella spotted filming scenes for ‘Assassination Nation’ in New Orleans, Louisiana on 8 March 2017 A post shared by Bella Thorne News [ON] (@bellathornecrew) on Mar 9, 2017 at 1:26pm PST

This shot comes after the two were spotted sharing a steamy onscreen kiss on set last week. The now blue-haired actress was seen wearing an oversized white T-shirt that she paired with a black beanie. Cody matched Bella with his similar ensemble. In another Snapchat photo, the former Disney star flashed some major leg when she showed off her gray knee-high socks. She also exposed her left hip as she appeared to be wearing no underwear.

Earlier this month, the actress was spotted cheering on Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons and his team against the Phoenix Suns. Thorne was seen on Snapchat wearing his jersey and his number painted on her face. She paired her look with a purple wig, black fishnet stockings, and thigh-high boots.

Bella night out in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico on 19 February 2017 A post shared by Bella Thorne News [ON] (@bellathornecrew) on Mar 7, 2017 at 2:39am PST

The pair were then seen kissing at a party in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. An inside source told HollywoodLife.com that Bella and Chandler are not involved in a serious relationship.

“He loves that she’s bisexual, she’s fun, and doesn’t pressure him for any kind of commitment. She’s very sexually free, and even encourages him to be with other women.”

That won’t stop her from nursing him, though. It’s been reported that Parsons will be off the court due to a torn tissue in his knee. Thorne already has plans on how she will take care of him during his time out, according to another HollywoodLife.com report.

“Now that Chandler has plenty of time on his hands with season ending surgery coming up, she wants to be there for him and nurse him back to health so to speak. Take that exactly the way you are thinking, completely from the gutter.”

“They are not an item, but they are still very friendly and still are down to hang out and hook up with friends with benefits style,” the source continued. “Speaking of benefits, there is certainly a benefit to him having a lot of time off coming up in the next few months for their hook up life. He won’t go it alone.”

Chandler loves the fact that Bella is nothing like Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley. He realized that Bella is more “fun and exciting” than the reality star after their wild time in Cancun.

“Chandler has nothing against Savannah, he’d probably hang out with her again if she wanted,” the source said.

Savannah was the one linked to the NBA star. Then her father, Todd Chrisley, slammed the athlete for his dating history and called him a “douchebag.” Parsons has been linked to Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Toni Gaarn, and singer Christina Perri. He’s also rumored to have dated Ireland Baldwin.

Thoughts on Bella Thorne’s confusing love life? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]