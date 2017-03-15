Watch Monaco Vs. Manchester City Live Stream: UEFA Champions League Round of 16

After a stirring UEFA Champions League win by Leicester City on Tuesday, Manchester City look to join the Foxes as the second English Premier League side in the Champions League quarterfinals when they travel to Monaco holding a two-goal lead in a second leg match that will live stream on Wednesday — following a wild first leg that saw not only eight goals but an astonishing 10 yellow cards.

Manchester City came out on top in that clash, defending their home turf with a 5-3 victory. But Manager Josep “Pep” Guardiola vowed on Tuesday that his team will press their advantage and play and aggressive game, looking to build on their lead rather than simply sit on it.

“I want to see a team from the first minute looking to win the game. After that, at this level everyone can beat you, but I don’t like my team to speculate. If you think only about defending for 90 minutes because you won 5-3, you kill yourself. What we have to do is go to score goals,” the legendary manager said at press conference.

“I am sure (Wednesday) will be a fantastic game again. I invite the people to come here. They are going to see a good game tomorrow, I am sure of that.”

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Monaco Vs. Manchester City Live Stream UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Time at Stade Louis II in Monaco on Wednesday, March 15. That’s 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom and 3:45 p.m. United States Eastern Daylight Time, 12:45 p.m. Pacific.

Watch highlights of the thrilling first leg match between Manchester City and Monaco, including all eight goals scored by notes sides, in the video below.

To preview Wednesday’s second leg UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash between the two teams, click on the following video.

Something will have to give in Wednesday’s game. While Monaco have come out the winners in all three knockout-round games they have ever played against English sides in UEFA Champions League competition, Manchester City have played four games against French Ligue 1 clubs in European tournaments and have never lost, winning two and drawing two.

Can Manager Pep Guardiola and Manchester City hold on to their two-goal advantage after the first leg and move on to the semifinals of the 2016/2017 UEFA Champions League? Or will the French Ligue 1 table-topping side Monaco stage a comeback, with three away goals already on their ledger? To find out, watch the Monaco Vs. Manchester City UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg contest from 18,000-seat Stade Louis II in the Fontvieille district of Monaco, with streaming video provided by Fox Sports Go at this link, or by downloading the Fox Sports Go app to watch on tablet computers and smartphones. Fox Sports Go also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV and Roku set-top streaming devices, allowing fans to watch the Monaco Vs. Manchester City UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match stream live to their TV sets.

Champions League Fans without cable login credentials can watch the Monaco Vs. Manchester City match legally and for free on Sling TV, by signing up for a seven-day free trial of the Sling “Blue” or “Orange” plans. Both include Fox Sports One, which carries the UEFA Champions League match. The Sling TV plans can be accessed at this link.

In the United Kingdom, fans can view a live stream of the Monaco Vs. Manchester City match exclusively on the BTSport.com website or by downloading the BT Sport app for mobile devices. The BTSport.com live stream, which will be available only inside the United Kingdom, can be accessed by clicking on this link.

[Featured Image by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images]