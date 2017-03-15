Obama Used The British To Spy On Trump: Judge Napolitano

To avoid a paper trail, former President Barack Obama unleashed the British version of the CIA to spy on his successor Donald Trump.

That is the contention of Judge Andrew Napolitano, the Fox News legal analyst. Napolitano voiced this theory this morning on Fox & Friends.

Earlier this month, Trump took to Twitter to accuse Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower in the runup to Election 2016. Congress is probing this allegation as part of the investigation of alleged Russian meddling in the election. Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Justice asked Congress for more time to provide it information on possible surveillance of Team Trump. The original deadline was midnight and has now been extended to March 20. Most media outlets have scoffed at Trump’s allegation, although very little investigative journalism has to date been conducted.

Obama already stands accused in several different published reports of setting a so-called shadow government up to undermine the Trump administration as a way to protect his own legacy.

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Press Secretary Sean Spicer said today that the president is extremely confident that he will be vindicated when the dust settles and all the evidence emerges on the wiretaps.

There have already been reports in the Guardian and elsewhere that the FBI sought and obtained authority from the secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to wiretap the Trump campaign over alleged ties to Russia.

In the meantime, the libertarian-leaning Judge Napolitano, a strong constitutionalist, seems to think he knows what happened, LawNewz and several other news outlets reported about his statement on FNC.

“[T]hree intelligence sources have informed Fox News that President Obama went outside the chain of command. He didn’t use the NSA. He didn’t use the CIA. He didn’t use the FBI, and he didn’t use Department of Justice. He used GCHQ. What the heck is GCHQ? That’s the initials for the British spying agency. They have 24/7 access to the NSA database. So by simply having two people go to them saying, ‘President Obama needs transcripts of conversations involving candidate Trump, conversations involving president-elect Trump,’ he’s able to get it, and there’s no American fingerprints on this.”

Napolitano added that the unidentified bureaucrat who ordered the Trump surveillance resigned three days after the 45th president was inaugurated on January 20, 2017.

Watch the video below and draw you own conclusions.

In a related development, during several interviews, former Congress Dennis Kucinich revealed that he was wiretapped in 2011. A very liberal/progressive Democrat from the Cleveland area who disagrees with Trump on most issues and who voted in favor of most of the Obama agenda while he was in Congress, Kucinich served in the U.S. House from 1997 to 2013 and ran for president in 2008.

Kucinich has acknowledged, however, that Trump may have a point.

Kucinich told Bill O’Reilly on The O’Reilly Factor that the government eavesdropped on him while he was talking to the son of former Libyan president Gaddafi about his resolution to stop the hostilities in that country who has subsequently devolved into an ISIS enclave. Kucinich didn’t find out about it until four years later when two Washington Times investigative reporters played back the audio to him of a tape they had somehow obtained.

Kucinich said that at the time, he got the green light from Capitol Hill attorneys to speak with the foreign official, but that operatives working for the director of national intelligence under Obama nonetheless were listening in on the conversation.

He also discussed the intercepted call in an Op-Ed posted to FoxNews.com headlined “I’m no fan of Trump’s but he’s got a point about wiretapping.”

When asked what thought about Trump’s wiretapping allegation leveled at Obama or more precisely his administration, Kucinich had this to say.

“I heard a lot of people laughing about it, and I said, ‘wait a minute–I had something happen to me.’ I’ve never talked about it before. But I thought this is the time to explain to people that If a member of Congress can have his phone tapped on a policy matter, hey this can happen to anybody,”

O’Reilly concluded the conversation by suggesting that the widely publicized Michael Flynn leak that led to the general’s resignation as national security adviser may have been the result of a Trump Tower wiretap.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]