Kylie Jenner And Tyga Still Together Amid Cheating Rumors [Debunked]

Kylie Jenner and Tyga are still very much together and it shows. Since the rapper has been on tour, rumors surfaced that the two have split. Kylie and Tyga put the rumors to rest by stepping out together on various occasions.

The two are still together and the tabloids have the pictures to prove it. The 19-year-old socialite was seen with Tyga outside Kabuki restaurant in Los Angeles. Jenner was photographed wearing a band T-shirt with denim cutoff shorts. She opted for a casual look aside from her usual glammed up style. Her boyfriend, Tyga, was seen snapping some of her photos as she looked down at the cement, according to Daily Mail.

The couple was also spotted together on movie night with Kylie’s family. According to a report via Hollywood Life, Kylie and Tyga were first spotted having lunch. Later that night, they were then seen heading out to the movies with Kylie’s family members, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner, and Rob Kardashian. According to Kim’s Snapchat account, they saw the new Christian movie, The Shack, in theaters.

The younger Jenner sister wore a black oversized sweatshirt and light colored leggings. She paired her simple look with white sneakers and her dark hair wore down and styled wavy. There was little conversation when Jenner and Tyga left the cinema, seeming quiet in front of the paparazzi.

Their recent sightings come after Gossip Cop denied the split rumors. The outlet confirmed that Kylie Jenner and Tyga did not split. According to a report via Hollywood Life, she was the one who dumped the 27-year-old rapper after she was “fed up” with him and his lies.

“It looks like Kylie has finished with Tyga… Basically, Kylie was bored with the relationship, she didn’t feel like it was going anywhere and after 18-plus months Tyga still hadn’t put a ring on it, so, you snooze, you lose.”

“Kylie isn’t seeing anyone else, and she doesn’t think he was cheating, but she’s confident she can land herself a hotter, richer, boyfriend,” the source continued.

But Gossip Cop was told by a source close to the pair that they are still together. This is just the latest in a string of rumors about the couple’s relationship problems. Last month, Kylie was “desperate” to marry Tyga, according to In Touch Weekly. An alleged insider said that she’s worried that he will cheat on her, so she wants to lock him down.

“Kylie really, really wants to get married to Tyga. But she’s terrified that he’s going to cheat on her, and thinks if they get married it will stop him,” an inside source told Hollywood Life.

According to another Hollywood Life report, she was worried that he was going to cheat on her on his tour.

“She’s having a hard time with anxiety since he left, she worries a lot about all the girls around him. Tyga is in Europe now for his tour and Kylie didn’t go with him.”

While Tyga prefers his 19-year-old girlfriend to “cover up” when he’s not around, she likes to dress sexy to get his attention. It’s why she’s been wearing lingerie in the streets and has been posing topless on social media.

Kylie posted this photo of herself wearing a white crop top and matching men’s briefs with a black waistband on Instagram. Some fans assumed that Kylie posted the photo to make her boyfriend jealous, reports Unreality TV.

Since the underwear doesn’t belong from Tyga’s underwear line, one fan thinks the photo is an effort to make him worried that she was the one who’s been cheating while he’s away.

