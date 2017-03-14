Adam Levine Spotted In NYC Amid ‘The Voice’ Blind Auditions, Where’s His Wife?

Adam Levine was just spotted in the Big Apple.

As the blind auditions continue on tonight’s episode of The Voice Season 12, Adam Levine took a break from his Los Angeles responsibilities and headed to the east coast just in time for Winter Storm Stella.

On March 14, E! News shared a photo of Adam Levine walking down a New York City street while wearing a black fur jacket and tan hat. Meanwhile, his model wife, Behati Prinsloo, and their 5-month-old daughter, Dusty Rose, were nowhere to be seen.

Prinsloo also hasn’t been seen lately on social media. On Twitter, the model’s latest post was sent to fans at the end of last year and on Instagram, she hasn’t shared anything new since earlier this month.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo may not have been together during his recent outing in New York City, but the model was in attendance last month as he accepted his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As Adam Levine was honored during a ceremony, Behati Prinsloo was seen by his side as she held their adorable daughter in her arms.

“I don’t know if it has always been a dream of mine because it always seemed like not something that was ever going to happen. It’s really surreal,” Adam Levine explained to People Magazine of the honor.”Having my family and my wife and daughter here — I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

During Adam Levine’s ceremony, his daughter Dusty wore a little hat and a black cardigan as she was cradled in Prinsloo’s arms before her father held her on her feet beside his star.

“I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world,” Adam Levine said during the event. “I’m one of the luckiest people who’s ever lived and it has nothing to do with me, it has to do with the people who love me the most. And so I thank all of those people.”

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo got married in July 2014 and welcomed their first child, Dusty, in September of last year just as the 11th season of The Voice premiered on NBC.

Since marrying Prinsloo, Adam Levine has frequently spoke of his plans to have a large family with the model. In fact, during an interview with Ryan Seacrest in 2014, Levine said he wants to have more children than is “socially responsible.”

“I want to have 100 kids. I want to have more kids than would be socially responsible,” he joked, via a report by Us Weekly magazine. “I don’t know when we’re going to do it. We can’t do it right now. I think it’s absolutely in the works for some future date.”

At the same time, Adam Levine spoke of how married life has changed him, saying, “You feel like a man or something, it’s weird… The relationship doesn’t change, but you feel slightly more masculine. I feel like from a man’s perspective … at the end of the day, if you’re with the right person, the guy is supposed to feel like, I think, a little bit more of a man.”

While Behati Prinsloo hasn’t been seen much publicly in recent months, she did recently make her return to the runway after taking over a year off. At the end of last month, Adam Levine shared a photo of his wife modeling Versace during Milan Fashion Week and in the caption, he told fans Prinsloo was a “cool mom.”

To see more of Adam Levine and his co-stars, including Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys, tune into The Voice Season 12 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]