‘Dance Moms’ Rumors: Maddie Ziegler Says She’s Happier Without Abby Lee Miller

As Abby Lee Miller awaits the final sentencing in her court date, the latest Dance Moms rumors suggest that Maddie Ziegler is on a campaign to destroy her former mentor. As the former star of the Abby Lee Dance Company makes the rounds to promote her new tell-all book, she’s taking every opportunity she can to slam Abby Lee Miller.

That’s the word according to Refinery29, whose latest round of Dance Moms rumors suggest just that. The outlet spoke to Maddie Ziegler while she was on her book tour, and she wasted no time in slamming her former mentor, who’s currently facing more than three years in jail.

“We lived through it, so I don’t feel like we have to watch it,” she explained. “And it was just so much drama that I don’t want to see it again.” Some of that drama had to do with Abby Lee Miller, who coached Ziegler and the other girls in a manner that was notoriously demanding. There’s been tension in the air recently after Ziegler didn’t mention Miller in her memoir, The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir. However, she did write that before Sia became her mentor, she “would say yes to a lot of things I didn’t want to do.”

And it doesn’t end there. The latest Dance Moms rumors from People Magazine suggest that Maddie Ziegler believes that Abby Lee stressed her out so much, at such a young age, that she doesn’t deserve any credit for Maddie’s subsequent success.

While it’s true that pop sensation Sia has helped Maddie reach a level she never thought possible before, she wouldn’t have had it without Abby Lee Miller. And whatever else is wrong with Abby Lee — and there’s certainly plenty to complain about — Abby Lee Miller helped give Maddie Ziegler her big break.

“I’ve always been the type of person who really enjoys writing stories,” Ziegler told PEOPLE of her foray into the literary world. “So when I found out I would be writing books, I was so excited that I got started right away!”

However, there is some hope for possible reconciliation. According to the latest Dance Moms rumors from Teen Vogue, Maddie doesn’t have any regrets about doing what she did to get her career off the ground, and she did seem grateful for the opportunity.

“Despite those fun times, Maddie does not regret her decision to quit Abby Lee Dance Company last year. “I’m really glad I did move on from that…I feel like now, I’ve never been happier in my life,” Maddie said. “And I’m not stressed at all, which is crazy. I was stressed at 11 years old, which shouldn’t happen.” “A trophy doesn’t mean anything,” she also added. “I’m done competing; I’m so glad to move on from competing. That’s one thing I’m so happy about moving on from.” Further speculation was fueled following the release of Maddie’s book, after Abby took to Twitter to talk about her new “favorite student,” Mackenzie Sol, which many fans took to be a dig at Maddie—once her teacher’s pet. In addition to the reported drama with Maddie, Abby is currently awaiting sentencing for fraud charges. Definitely complicated.”

