‘This Is Us’ Season 2 Spoilers: Jack’s Death And The Aftermath Take Center Stage

The This Is Us Season 2 spoilers are pointing toward a tragic story arc, one that focuses on Jack’s untimely death and the aftermath on his family members.

As the show rolled toward its first season finale, the question of exactly how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died lingered in the air. Viewers know that at some point he is going to die and Rebecca is going to move on with Miguel, a family friend in the flashbacks, but the way he died remained a mystery.

While the details of Jack’s death had been held tight going into the This Is Us finale, the show’s stars had hinted that viewers would finally get a bit of the information they had been waiting for all year. Chrissy Metz noted that viewers would get at least some of the answers, hinting that Season 2 of This Is Us is where viewers would really learn about how Jack died and the aftermath of his death.

“You’re going to have to wait a little bit, but it does answer some really important questions,” Metz told Us Weekly. “And not ones that you’re expecting.”

Jack has some business to tend to. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/vcTRTjSvpv — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) March 14, 2017

Metz added that when she learned about Jack’s death, it was far from what she had been expecting.

“I was like, ‘What?’ ” Metz said. “I was so surprised and saddened — not just because he passed but the way he did.”

Whatever happens with Jack’s death, fans of This Is Us will still get to see him in the show. Milo Ventimiglia told Entertainment Tonight that he will remain on the show as part of flashbacks — even after his character is dead.

As Bustle noted, that opens up quite a few possibilities for This Is Us Season 2.

“Whew. Did you get that? Ventimiglia is not going anywhere and that’s part of the beauty of This Is Us. Jack has sort of always been both alive and dead throughout the series. The show depicts his life with his children, and his children’s adult lives where he has always been dead. There are still plenty of opportunities for Jack’s character next season, as there are still many unexplored chapters in the Pearson family’s story.”

Jack’s death and the aftermath isn’t the only spoiler emerging from This Is Us Season 2. Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth, hinted that Randall will see even more trials after the death of his father. Watson noted that Randall’s whirlwind year, where he learned about his father and then helped care for him until the end, will continue to have an impact on their marriage.

“Him hitting that milestone of 36 opened up something now that is going to stay open. It leaves room for a lot of change to want to come forth, and a lot of stuff that we’ll still be grappling with,” she told TVLine.

“This chapter, of course, has come to an end. But the door is still open for more things to change, especially as Randall begins to find who he is now that his father’s gone… something that reflects Randall and honors not just William, but his whole journey.”

Justin Hartley also gave a potential This Is Us Season 2 spoiler about Kevin, particularly about his love life.

“I love that storyline,” he told TVLine. “It gives so much depth, and answers so many questions, doesn’t it? Like why’d he behave the way he behaved, trying to fill his life with these empty things. He’s been in love with this girl his whole life. It’s fantastic.”

Fans who want to see the This Is Us Season 2 spoilers will have quite a bit longer to wait, however. With the show ending in March, the premiere of the next season will be more than six months away.

