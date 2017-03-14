Ben Affleck Completes Stint In Rehab, Explains How Kids Impacted His Decision

Ben Affleck has just completed a stint in rehab.

As rumors regarding his potential reunion with estranged wife Jennifer Garner continue to swirl, the actor has confirmed that he recently sought treatment for an addiction to alcohol in a statement to his fans and followers on his official Facebook page.

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront,” Ben Affleck wrote in his March 14 statement to fans. “I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.”

Ben Affleck went on to proclaim that his estranged wife has been a major support for him throughout his struggles. As fans may know, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced plans for divorce with a statement to press in June 2015 — just one day after their 10-year wedding anniversary.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the former couple explained in a statement to E! News at the time. “We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time.”

According to the report, Ben Affleck and his now-estranged wife had actually separated months prior to their announcement but had reportedly been keeping their breakup to themselves.

During their 10-year marriage, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner welcomed three children, Violet, 11; Seraphina Rose, 8; and Samuel, 5, and in his Facebook statement, the newly rehabbed actor mentioned how his children impacted his decision to seek treatment.

“I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do,” he continued to fans. “This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

According to a report by TMZ on March 14, sources have suggested that Ben Affleck checked himself into an unnamed rehab center nearly immediately after he attended the 2017 Oscars in Los Angeles.

“[Ben Affleck] says he took it upon himself to get help because he had renewed problems with alcohol abuse,” the outlet explained to readers, adding that Affleck’s two-week stay in rehab wasn’t the actor’s first time attempting to conquer his addiction.

“[Ben Affleck] went to Promises in Malibu back in 2001 for alcohol abuse,” the outlet explained.

As for the ongoing rumors regarding Ben Affleck’s potential reunion with Jennifer Garner, the TMZ report claimed the actors don’t actually have any plans to call off their divorce. That said, it’s been nearly two years since they announced their plans to part ways and they have yet to finalize their divorce. They also don’t appear to have established a custody agreement for their three children.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner may not be reconciling their marriage any time soon, if at all, but they remain in close contact with one another and are rumored to be living on their marital property together. Just last year, a report by Entertainment Tonight suggested that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were “making it work” as co-parents and living together (in separate quarters) at their mansion in Southern California.

While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner haven’t confirmed their current living arrangement, they are frequently seen together around Los Angeles and often spend time as a family with their kids.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]