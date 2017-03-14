Snoop Dogg Shoots Donald Trump In Music Video, But Some Praise It

The idea of shooting a president, whether you like him or not, has historically been condemned. However, Snoop Dogg’s video collaboration with Lavender for “BADBADNOTGOOD” has actually earned praise from some left-leaning outlets. The Huffington Post praises the music video for offering a topical commentary on Donald Trump and police brutality.

“The video takes place in a world populated by clowns ― actor Michael Rapaport among them ― but offers a striking commentary on the current president and police brutality. At one point, Snoop confronts a clown dressed in the likeness of Donald Trump and points a gun at him. The Trump clown ends up in chains next to a weed-smoking Snoop and his posse, including a Harley Quinn look-alike.”

The article doesn’t mention that Snoop mock assassinates Trump. It’s something the commenters after the article certainly notice.

“The video also depicts violence and more importantly violence against the president of the United States. But i know you don’t want to report this story using that narrative. Just call it clownery. Another media source called it a satire. You people are a joke,” says Hannibal Pain.

“Wonder what would happen if there was a major label artist that had a Obama look-a-like in chains? I dis-like trump but two wrongs do not make a right,” claims Steve Griffiths.

Vibe calls the video “incredible.”

“The conceptual video, directed by the famous Youtuber Jesse Wellens, gives a hilarious, yet thought provoking satirical look into our world and its most critical issues such as police brutality, racism and the divide in our nation caused by Agent Orange.”

“The ban that this motherf***er tried to put up; him winning the presidency; police being able to kill motherf***ers and get away with it; people being in jail for weed for 20, 30 years and motherf***ers that’s not black on the streets making money off of it,” Vibe quotes Snoop saying in an interview, where he also adds that there’s a lot of “clown sh*t” going on, but he wanted to deal with the police, the president, and life in general in his music video.

There are people praising the video on Twitter as well.

@DiamondandSilk Love the video Snoop. His fans don't like trump anyway.His fans stay true. — that chick (@brackeen2) March 14, 2017

Amazing job on the snoop video @Jessewelle . I really hope this expands your horizons and takes your crazy editing skills to the next level! — Karvix (@KarvixYT) March 13, 2017

There are some on Twitter and other social media channels, including self-described liberals, who are against the video and the idea of assassinating Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Time reports that Donald Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, has responded to Snoop Dogg’s video.

“President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer thinks the clowning around went a little too far in the ‘Lavender’ music video depicting the mock assassination of a Trump-like clown figure.”

“It’s absolutely disgraceful. Snoop owes the president an apology. There’s nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president. You know what’s really sad is that there is so much more that Snoop can do for this country. Maybe there are other things he can do to help the inner cities get past the violence, the drugs, and the killings going on instead of showing more killings,” Cohen is quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Rolling Stone reports that Senator Marco Rubio thinks that Snoop Dogg’s video is irresponsible. Rubio, like other critics of the video, points out that we actually had presidents assassinated before in this country. Do you agree with Rubio, or do you think Snoop’s video should just be dismissed as satire? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]