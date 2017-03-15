Animal Adventure Park Live Update: April’s Condition Unchanged As Storm Rolls By

Animal Adventure Park gave an update on April the giraffe this afternoon during a wicked snowstorm that has been pounding the northeast for the past several hours. Zoo officials have been hunkering down in an effort to stay safe and warm and have been keeping close eyes on their animals — especially April, as she could give birth to her calf at any point in time.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, April showed signs of some significant changes on Monday, changes that confirmed she is “moving in the right direction” and that she is getting “close” to going into labor. These changes included noticeable discharge and a significant drop in her belly. Both of these things suggest that this mama giraffe will be going into labor very soon — but there has not been anything official just yet.

Despite all of these changes, April seems to be moving at her own leisurely pace. While some people are becoming impatient, the zoo maintains that their star giraffe is healthy and that everything is going according to plan. While the vets don’t know April’s exact due date, she is showcasing plenty of pre-labor signs and the zoo is expecting their very first giraffe calf in the next couple of weeks — if not much sooner!

Several days ago, Animal Adventure Park set up this live feed of April as she prepares to give birth to her fourth calf. People all over the globe have been watching April as she walks around her stall, eats hay, visits with her mate, Oliver, and peers into that strange camera on the wall. One of the best parts of the day comes in the evening when April gets her “treats.” She has given the world quite a show and she has no idea that millions of people are waiting for her little one to arrive!

Animal Adventure Park posted the following message on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, keeping everyone in the loop as best as they can, given the nasty weather and finicky camera signal.

“Behavior observed at 4/4:30 am EST did warrant a check of condition. Keeper report indicates April remains in the same condition as observed in earlier overnight checks.”

Animal Adventure Park has been holding a live Q&A session on YouTube a few nights a week from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST. Zoo personnel have been answering questions and collecting donations from the general public. For those wondering just what they can expect when the calf is born, the zoo has posted the following information.

“The calf will weigh around 150lb and will be about 6′ tall at birth. The front hooves will come out first followed by the snout. Mom will naturally raise the calf, with weaning could take between 6-10 months, maybe longer. We will not rush this process – it is just a documented range of captive weaning.”

People have been applauding Animal Adventure Park for their willingness to share this awesome experience and their dedication to both April’s well-being and the concern and excitement of the public. This calf is already so loved by the world and he/she hasn’t even made his/her debut yet!

