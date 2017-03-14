‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers Season 7, Episode 14: All Out War [Video]

The Walking Dead Season 7 is about to hit critical mass in Episode 14, titled “The Other Side.” With only three episodes left in Season 7, TWD is priming itself for some of the most intense scenes of action that have ever been featured on the AMC show with so much on the line including the lives of the original core group of characters. That includes Rick, Daryl, Carol, Carl and Morgan.

Although some people may think that the first shot in the all out war on The Walking Dead was fired in the last episode, but there is another key group that needs to get motivated first before it can really happen. The fall of Negan and the Saviors is a much more complex game than most fans of The Walking Dead realize. It cannot simply be the death of Negan. That would allow the Saviors that were in his line of succession to just rise up and take over his reign.

What really needs to take place at this point in Season 7 of The Walking Dead is the motivation of The Hilltop to finally join forces with Alexandria, which will not take much more persuasion, according to TV Guide. Fans of The Walking Dead can really put a few pieces of the puzzle together just based of what happened in Episode 13.

This is the part of the article where we feel compelled to remind you that not only are there spoilers for Episode 14 of The Walking Dead, but you will also see spoilers from previous episodes of The Walking Dead that have already aired on AMC. If you have not seen those episodes of TWD yet and do not want them spoiled for you, then you should only proceed with that caution in mind. That includes the mild spoilers that are coming up about Episode 14 of The Walking Dead, “The Other Side.” This is the last warning before those spoilers are discussed here.

If there is one thing that fans of The Walking Dead learned in the last episode on Season 7, it’s that the tensions between the Saviors and the Kingdom have already reached critical mass. There really is no going back at this point following the death of Benjamin and the subsequent psychosis of Morgan to kill Richard as a result.

The episode was really just a cause and effect style of story building for The Walking Dead. The Saviors shot Benjamin because the Kingdom was light on their offering. But they only shot him in the leg and when he was taken to Carol’s house, he died of blood loss. Morgan then figured out that Richard had set everything up, but had intended for himself to be the one killed, not Benjamin.

A bad day brings everyone on #TWD closer to war. Our recap of tonight’s harrowing ‘The Walking Dead’ https://t.co/zZFTU2leNo pic.twitter.com/OJO2SOie5z — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 13, 2017

In turn, Morgan killed Richard in front of the Saviors and King Ezekiel, exposing a wound that he had long thought to have been closed on The Walking Dead. His psychosis has been coming back in small spurts and it appears as though Morgan may be one of the determining factors in the all out war between Alexandria and the Saviors.

So now that the last episode of The Walking Dead has left the Kingdom on board with the war, that only leaves the Hilltop. Many of those characters are already on board with the fight, but their gutless leader Gregory is resistant and finds any answer to get out of it.

In Episode 14 of The Walking Dead, Gregory may not have a choice any longer. The Saviors are going to show up looking for Daryl and this is the defining episode for allegiances on Season 7 of The Walking Dead. All out war is the next stage for Season 7 of TWD and it is going to last until the season finale with some potentially devastating consequences.

Be sure to watch Episode 14 of The Walking Dead, “The Other Side,” on AMC this Sunday.

