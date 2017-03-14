Watch Sri Lanka Vs. Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Stream: Cricket Match Start Time

After enduring a frustrating 259-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the first Test match, the Bangladesh cricket team will play their 100th Test on Wednesday, a match that will live stream from Colombo, Sri Lanka, as the visiting Tigers revamp their batting lineup, desperate to mark their milestone with a win.

Gone will be veteran middle-order batsman Mahmudullah, dropped from the Test squad after an anemic eight-run outing in Galle before he was bowled by Sri Lanka Skipper Rangana Herath. Liton Das, following his first game in a new wicketkeeping role, will miss the second Test in the two-match series with an injury.

And on Tuesday, struggling third-man in the order Mominul Hague is also likely to take a seat in favor of Imrul Kayes. Momimul scored a mere seven in the first Test.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the second Test match pitting visitors Bangladesh against Sri Lanka, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball of the scheduled five-day contest is set to be bowled at 10 a.m. India Standard Time at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday, March 15.

But fans in the United States will need to catch the live stream starting at 12:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time — and for cricket enthusiasts in the Pacific Time Zone, the game starts on Tuesday night, March 14, at 9:30 p.m.

Preview the second Test with the pre-match press conferences from each team’s captan. In the following video, Sri Lanka’s Hertah offers his thoughts.

To watch Bangladesh Test Captain Mushfiqur Rahim hold his press confab, click on the video below.

Bangladesh, a cricket-crazy nation which was founded in 1971 after the country then known as East Pakistan fought and won a nine-month war of liberation against West Pakistan (now called simply Pakistan), played its first Test cricket match in 2000.

In the ensuing 16 years, the country’s 99 Tests have produced few positive results — only eight victories against 76 defeats. Nonetheless, the milestone remains an meaningful one for Mushfiqur and his squad.

“We may not have achieved much in the last 16 years, but to be honest, we have progressed and improved in the last two and a half years. We don’t get to play a lot of Tests each year; sometimes we go through months of break,” the Tigers captain said. “We are hoping that this year will be better for us, despite not starting well.”

Gazi TV will carry a live stream of the second Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh Test cricket match at this link, but be aware, the live stream will be available in Bangladesh only.

The most reliable way to watch the Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh second Test match via live stream in the United States is through Willow TV, which is available via this YouTube link. Fans can also use The Willow app for mobile devices or on Willow TV’s own site, accessible by clicking here with a monthly subscription fee.

There are legal ways to watch Willow TV for free. Certain promotional offers make it possible to watch the all-cricket network, including Wednesday’s Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh second Test cricket match, such as the offer available at this link. The best bet would be the seven-day free trial of Sling TV’s International Sports Package, which includes Willow. Information on that deal can be found at this link.

The Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh second Test match will be carried by the Willow Xtra channel, which is also available via Sling TV.

