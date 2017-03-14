Angelina Jolie Is Reportedly Missing Brad Pitt After Trip Abroad With Their Kids

Angelina Jolie is currently in Europe where she recently delivered a speech at the London School of Economics.

Although the 41-year-old actress should be excited about embarking on her new role as a professor, a new report claims she’s actually been quite upset as she allegedly misses her former husband, Brad Pitt.

“Angelina Jolie returned from one of her first international trips with her kids since splitting with Brad [Pitt] and it was the most difficult of her life,” a source told Hollywood Life on March 14.

“She is struggling with overwhelming sadness without having Brad’s warmth, protection and his help with the children while traveling.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways in September amid allegations of child abuse, which have since been thrown out. As fans will recall, the couple began their relationship in 2004 on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith and continued to date exclusively until tying the knot in August 2014.

“Planning this trip made [Angelina Jolie] realize she really feels alone and vulnerable,” the insider continued.

“To help alleviate her nerves, and in an attempt to fill Brad’s big void, Angelina increased her huge entourage and traveled with a half-dozen bodyguards and even more nannies to help deal with her sense of loneliness.”

While Angelina Jolie is said to be feeling lonely, she has had the company of her six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8, as she continues to travel the globe.

A short time after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, she was granted temporary physical custody of the kids while Brad Pitt was placed on visitation. At the time the agreement was made, Pitt was under investigation by both the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services due to an alleged fight between him and Maddox on their family plane.

Weeks after the investigations were launched, Brad Pitt was cleared of all charges but so far, he and Angelina Jolie don’t appear to have made any major changes in their custody agreement. Instead, Pitt has reportedly begun seeing his children in an unsupervised setting.

In recent weeks, Angelina Jolie has flown to Cambodia and to London and according to divorce expert Kelly Chang Rickert, taking her children with her is completely legal when it comes to her ongoing divorce and custody battle with Pitt.

“Once the divorce was filed between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt the automatic temporary restraining orders kick into place forbidding taking minor children out of state without written permission from the other side,” Rickert explained to Hollywood Life.

“In their case they are now dealing with the divorce settlement via private Judge, John W. Ouderkirk, who married them, too. Angelina Jolie and her lawyers would have consulted him and got both his and Brad Pitt’s approval to take the children out of America,” she explained.

Rickert went on to reveal that Brad Pitt allowing his soon-to-be ex-wife to travel abroad with their kids appears to be a good sign when it comes to their future settlement.

“This is actually a good sign as it shows that both parties are working together through the process,” she said.

When Angelina Jolie initially filed for divorce, a report by TMZ claimed the actress did so for the health of her family after she allegedly became concerned about her husband’s rumored alcohol and drug use, as well as an alleged anger issue. As the outlet explained, Angelina Jolie became fed up with Pitt’s behavior and filed for full physical custody of their children after feeling his antics had become dangerous.

TMZ also claimed Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were at odds over their parenting methods.

