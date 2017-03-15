WWE News: William Regal In The 2017 WWE Hall Of Fame Is Reportedly Nixed

The list of inductees for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame looks to be coming to a close. So far, Kurt Angle, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Teddy Long, “Ravishing” Rick Rude, “Diamond” Dallas Page, Beth Phoenix, and Eric LeGrand are the list of people who will be honored on March 31. Based on the typical number of Hall of Fame inductions, there may be room for a few more.

One of the names rumored to be inducted this year was former William Regal. However, according to PWInsider, this idea is now nixed. The report revealed, “Two different sources within the company told me this afternoon that they did not believe Regal was still planned to be inducted this year.”

TheSportster feels that he has earned his way to the WWE Hall of Fame.

“Prior to the inclusion of the US Title in WWE and with the exception of the WWE World Title, during his WWE career, Regal had held every other man’s title in WWE at least two times each and was a four-time WCW TV Champion. This alone should be enough to earn him a spot in the Hall. However, in addition to his in-ring accolades, as a contributor, his training of wrestlers such as CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe and Brian Kendrick should have earned Regal a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame, as all of these men have made huge impacts in WWE and may someday be in the Hall themselves.”

As one of the most recognized English wrestlers on pro wrestling history, Regal made his name popular in America after donning the “Lord” Steven Regal gimmick in World Championship Wrestling (WCW). Regal would form a partnership with names such as Bobby Eaton, Jean-Paul Levesque (Triple H) and Dave Taylor, and be under the tutelage of Bill Dundee.

During his singles run in WCW, Regal would dominate the WCW World Television Championship division. During the span of four years, Regal would become WCW TV Champion on four occasions, defeating Ricky Steamboat, Larry Zbyszko, Lex Luger, and Ultimo Dragon.

After a failed “Real Man’s Man” gimmick while in the WWE in the late 1990s, Regal would return to WCW after just one year away. Here, he would be involved in the Hardcore Championship division, but did not receive a notable push. Oddly, Regal is one of few names around that era who were not heavily involved in the Monday Night Wars, despite competing for both companies during the weekly battle.

Returning to WWE, Regal had a pivotal role during the Invasion angle, as he was appointed Commissioner. He would then win the WWE Intercontinental Championship at the Royal Rumble in 2002. His second reign would commence nearly seven years later, before losing it to CM Punk. Along with winning the Intercontinental Championship, Regal has held the now-defunct European and Hardcore Championships on four and five occasions, respectively, as well as the Tag Team Champion on four occasions. He also won the King of the Ring in 2008.

Regal served as General Manager on Raw in 2007, and was a part of a number of different angles before making his way to assist with NXT. For the past six years, Regal has devoted much of his skill and time to continue to perfect the NXT brand, and he has been the General Manager for the past three years.

Although William Regal was never world champion in either WWE or WCW, he has held nearly every other championship he could possibly obtain. Although he may not get in this year, Regal is certainly a Hall of Fame-worthy talent, and will be inducted sooner than later.