Meghan Markle And Prince Harry: Will Markle Choose ‘Suits’ Or Her Royal Prince?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are under a lot of pressure to make their romance official. The world wants another royal wedding, and there is a growing conviction amongst Markle fans and royal watchers that the engagement rumors will soon become the true story. According to E! Online, Meghan is the perfect woman to help Prince Harry “fulfill his mission” to honor his late mother, Princess Diana, and she’s a good match for Harry too.

But the Metro writes that Meghan is now so important to her show, Suits, as it enters its seventh season, that the producers might try to tempt her to put her relationship with Prince Harry on the back burner for a while.

Recently, Meghan and Prince Harry spent two months together at his home in the grounds of Kensington Palace. The extended visit has fans crossing their collective fingers that Prince Harry and Meghan’s engagement announcement will come any day, especially after the two made their first formal appearance together at Prince Harry’s friend’s wedding in Jamaica.

Suits producers are said to be not so delighted at the way Meghan’s romance is heating up. They are reportedly worried that they’ll lose Markle’s star power just when she’s bringing huge attention to the show. According to Metro, a Markle insider spoke to Grazia about plans for Meghan’s Suits character, Rachel Zane.

The source said that the producers “must be keen” for Markle to stay with the show for at least another year because as Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan brings a level of attention to the show that just wouldn’t happen without the royal connection.

“There’s no doubt that ratings are going to soar because of her. They don’t want the spotlight on the show to end.”

The show reportedly has a story line for Meghan that might just be the deciding factor for whether or not Markle says, “yes,” when Prince Harry proposes to her.

“Meghan will have a storyline in season seven which will see her have children.”

Markle wants to have children in real life and so does Prince Harry. It has to be a strong temptation for an actress to play a role that has such a deep connection to her own life. But the reality is that as long as Markle remains on the cast of Suits, there won’t be any Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement announcement.

The security alone boggles the mind, and the idea of Kate Middleton’s sister-in-law continuing work as an actress would definitely startle and displease Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family. Besides, Meghan has already found favor with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and most importantly of all, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Nearly everyone agrees that Meghan Markle is “well-suited” to Prince Harry and to a new life as a senior member of the royal family. Hello magazine shares that at the Jamaican wedding where Prince Harry and Markle tested the public waters of their relationship, even the pastor thought they should get married. He told Prince Harry so right in front of all the other wedding guests.

“It’s your turn next, sir.”

It’s really no wonder that fans think it’s time for Meghan and Prince Harry to make it official. Not only does Meghan “cut a stunning figure,” which the legacy of Princess Diana and the present “Kate effect” of Kate Middleton has made almost mandatory for royal brides; Meghan shares some of Harry’s dearest hopes and dreams.

Markle is a woman whose lifestyle choices make it clear just how much she would “complement the type of life that Prince Harry has been lately striving to live.”

Prince Harry wants, more than anything in life, to honor his mother and her work. Princess Diana, whose proper title was Diana, Princess of Wales, was passionate about making the world a better place to live for everyone.

Meghan Markle has spent years working for various causes and organizations that reflect that same passion, and she is dedicated to doing whatever she can to help with the need for “educating and empowering young girls.”

What do you think? If Meghan Markle is asked to take on a more challenging and exciting role in Suits, would she consider turning down taking on a royal role with Prince Harry?

