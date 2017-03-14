Why Isn’t Scheana Shay Posting Photos Of Boyfriend Robert Valletta On Instagram?

Scheana Shay recently attended a couple of events with her new boyfriend, Robert Parks Valletta, but according to a new report, she isn’t ready to flaunt their romance on Instagram.

As Scheana Shay continues to post updates with her boyfriend on her Snapchat account, she hasn’t yet made their social media debut permanent and a source claims she’s holding out on doing so until the end of Vanderpump Rules Season 5.

“[Scheana Shay] is waiting for the [Vanderpump Rules] reunion to air before she fully shares photos of her new boyfriend on her Instagram,” a source close to the reality star revealed to Radar Online on March 14. “For now they’ll live on her Snapchat and elsewhere.”

Scheana Shay and Robert Parks Valletta were first spotted together in December of last year — just two weeks after Shay confirmed she and husband Mike Shay were ending their marriage, but they didn’t confirm their romance until February, when they walked the red carpet together at the premiere of Bronzeville.

Scheana Shay announced she and Mike Shay were headed for divorce with a statement to press on December 1. The couple had gotten married on an episode of Vanderpump Rules in February 2015 but originally tied the knot in August 2014.

At the time of their split, Scheana Shay and her husband claimed they intended to remain friends but ultimately, thing were said on social media and the former couple has been at odds ever since. Although they appear to be on good terms during the currently airing episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 5, things between them will eventually be seen heading south and during the reunion special, they will come face-to-face for their first known post-split encounter.

“[Scheana Shay] is focused on getting through this difficult time and finding a new balance in her life. She wasn’t expecting to meet somebody new so soon; she certainly wasn’t looking for it,” a source explained to People Magazine last month. “She’s taking things slow, but is finally optimistic on what the future might hold.”

The source went on to take aim at Mike Shay’s financial state, claiming the husband of the reality star was certainly not the breadwinner in their marriage.

“In [Scheana Shay]’s previous relationship she carried the weight, in regards to finances and responsibility,” the source said. “It’s refreshing to see her with somebody who matches her own ambition and work ethic.”

Scheana Shay’s new relationship won’t be seen during the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules, but according to the reality star, he will likely be seen on the show once it returns for season six.

“He’s just an amazing person. Hopefully we get picked up and he films next season and you’ll get to see that,” she gushed to Us Weekly at the event. “Ultimately, it’ll be his decision. If we’re still together come May and if he wants to, he’s welcome to; if he doesn’t, I’m OK with that.”

“It will not be to the level of the other guys on the show. He’s a very busy man. He has more than one job and won’t have time for all of our drama,” she continued.

Following the filming of the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion, Scheana Shay and her boyfriend traveled to Colorado for a ski trip with her co-stars, including Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

To see more of Scheana Shay and her co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]