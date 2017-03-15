Ed Sheeran And Harry Styles: ‘Shape Of You’ And The Shape Of Things To Come

Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles have been friends and songwriting collaborators for years. Now, following massive first day sales, Sheeran’s third album, Divide went platinum on its second day. Downloads and album sales are still a driving force 12 days later, taking Divide and “Shape of You” to new heights.

Divide’s 16 tracks on the top twenty and nine Ed Sheeran songs rocketed to the top ten. The “Shape of You” singer is so amazed at the reception Divide is getting he can hardly believe it. Divide’s first two weeks have seen unprecedented success according to The BBC. See this Inquisitr article for more about Ed Sheeran’s Divide.

Harry Styles is on the brink of his own first solo album release, which is predicted to be musically groundbreaking. While it is yet to be seen how well the Harry Styles debut album sells, Ed Sheeran predicted it would be “massive” according to List. Harry Styles’ album should be out within the next month or two.

With “Shape of You” at number one, every single song on Divide is a hit, with “Shape of You” leading the way. Ed Sheeran’s success on Divide is surprising even to him, but it is well deserved. All Ed Sheeran’s Divide songs are dominating Billboard’s top 20 in a way that has never happened before.

Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles, two hot hunks from the UK, are not only wildly talented heartthrobs, these two are also world class in the nice guy department. Whoever said “nice guys finish last,” though, never met Ed Sheeran or Harry Styles.

Harry Styles is often described as extremely “polite” and “nice” Ed Sheeran too is a famously nice guy. It is no wonder Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran gets along so well.

Divide, with hit singles “Shape of You,” “Perfect,” “Galway Girl,” “Castle on the Hill” and the rest are shaking up the music world, but Ed Sheeran is branching out and going for everything he wants while he is on top.

Ed Sheeran, perhaps inspired by Harry Styles in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, will soon make his acting debut with a guest appearance on Game of Thrones season 7, according to Cleveland.

Divide with “Shape of You” is still selling heavily and there is no telling how long those 16 chart toppers will stay on the Billboard top 20, but Ed Sheeran isn’t stopping there. He is apparently going for all his dreams across the board.

Will Harry Styles’ solo album take over once the smoke clears from Ed Sheeran’s clean sweep of the charts? Harry Styles solo album is creating a lot of buzz among the music business experts according to this from Inquisitr.

Harry Styles has been following his dreams while on hiatus from One Direction. He is creating his own solo classic rock album that is reportedly a lot more rocking than One Direction music. Harry Styles has also played a supporting role in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk.

Ed Sheeran is experiencing one of life’s little miracles that Harry Styles has held off on. Ed is reportedly in love, living with the young lady, and his relationship is a committed one according to what Ed Sheeran told US Weekly.

“One day this will [all] f–king end. And I know the one person that’s going to remain constant is Cherry.”

Unlike Harry Styles who remains uncommitted, Ed Sheeran is using the L word. According to the song, she is “Perfect.” There is a real girl behind those lyrics, and the song tells their love story according to Us Weekly.

“Perfect’ was the first song that I wrote for the album, It was inspired by Cherry. The line that goes, ‘Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song’ was about when we were in Ibiza listening to Future’s March Madness literally not wearing any shoes and going mental on the lawn, which was quite a nice time.”

Ed Sheeran is not only topping the charts with “Shape of You,” totally dominating the charts with 16 songs, going platinum with Divide, and planning to make his acting debut on Game of Thrones, Ed is now living with the girl he had a crush on in high school.

Ed Sheeran, a stunning ginger, may have been a little shy back in the day. Now, though, Ed and Cherry Seaborn are in love and life could not be sweeter.

Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran worked hard to produce great music for their fans. Sheeran is already reaping the rewards for Divide and “Shape of You.” Soon Harry Styles too will see some chart toppers among his new solo album cuts.

Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles are two famously nice guys enjoying the sweetness of their success.

