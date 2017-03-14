Camila Cabello Insists Taylor Swift Friendship Is Based On Boys, Not Music

Camila Cabello is putting an end to the rumors about her friendship with Taylor Swift. Rumors swirled that the “Bad Blood” singer inspired the former Fifth Harmony band member to embark on her solo music career. But, according to Camila, their friendship is all about their love of boys.

Camila Cabello is proactive about her solo music career. She is gracing the cover of Latina’s latest issue. Cabello opened up to the magazine about leaving Fifth Harmony, her friendship with Taylor Swift, and her dating history. The reason why the “Bad Things” singer decided to leave the girl group was because she wanted to focus on her “artistic vision.” As for her friendship with Swift, Cabello claims they don’t talk music.

“Our friendship has never been about career or anything professional,” she said. “I tell her about boys and cry to her about boys. She’ll give me advice like, ‘No, do not text him back.'”

But, that’s not stopping Camila from sharing her new music with the pop star. She can’t wait for the day that she can share her new music with Taylor.

“But I’m so excited for the day that I get to play her my music because she is seriously one of the reasons I started songwriting. I feel like we have something really cool where we can be honest with each other, and we can just be girls, talking about stupid crushes. It’s the best.”

The last time the 19-year-old opened up about her friendship with the 26-year-old songwriter was in the latest issue of Seventeen magazine. Cabello left nothing behind when she addressed her new life after Fifth Harmony and her friendship with Swift. She told the publication that she wishes 5H all the best in their own journey.

“Taylor is always the person that I go to for boy advice,” she said about their friendship. “The reason we became friends was purely because we think the same way about a lot of things: We’re both really sensitive and emotional when it comes to love. We love love, and we love writing songs about love.”

She admitted that she’s ready to find a real-life. Though Camila has been linked to Austin Mahone and Shawn Mendes, she admits that she has never been in a long-term relationship. Camila revealed she also dreams of collaborating with Ed Sheeran. But, rumors have been swirling that she’s working on a secret collaboration with Taylor.

According to an exclusive report via Hollywood Life, she also would like to work with her friend for her debut solo album.

“Camila wants to have a few writing sessions with Taylor for her upcoming album,” an alleged source said. “If [the writing sessions] lead to Taylor singing on a track, that would be even better. In the meantime she is talking to Taylor and gaining, and absorbing, all the advice she can get to best be suited for the next phase of her solo career.”

There have been rumors about Swift and Cabello having secret meetings about working together months leading up to her departure from the group that made her famous. Back in 2015, a Hollywood Life report revealed that the two have been discussing the possibility of working together.

im on the cover of @latina magazine this month!!!! so grateful for the opportunity @latina gracias ???????????????? #CamilaOnLatina A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on Mar 13, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

“Taylor and Camila have been meeting regularly and are discussing the possibility of working together,” the source said. “Taylor sees Camila as the breakout star of Fifth Harmony and thinks she should go at it alone. She’s insisted that she would gladly write music with her because she loves her voice.”

While Swift would love to with Cabello, she didn’t want to upset Fifth Harmony. And it’s been previously reported via Hollywood Life that Swift has been telling Cabello over the past year that she should go solo.

Here is to the late night conversations with milk and cookies, the living room dance parties, and the tightest hugs when we haven't seen each other for too long- and most of all to the memories we have yet to make. Here's to an amazing friend and a magical woman, @taylorswift happy birthday linda!!!!!! A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on Dec 13, 2016 at 1:41pm PST

“Time and time again, Taylor has brought to Camila’s attention that she has an amazing solo career ahead of her,” an insider said at the time. “It’s gotten to the point where she keeps trying to convince Camila to do a solo album.”

