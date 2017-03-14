Gwyneth Paltrow, Khloe Kardashian, Lo Bosworth Share Vaginal Grooming Habits

Hollywood is getting revealing about their grooming habits. Anything goes when you’re in tinsel town, though. Gwyneth Paltrow, Khloe Kardashian, and Lauren “Lo” Bosworth are opening up about what they do to make their vaginas happy and healthy.

Gwyneth Paltrow was one of the first celebrities to speak out about her pubic grooming habits. The Goop founder previously said she steams her vagina. She also will use jade eggs to place inside her vagina whenever she wants to feel sexy. In her April 2017 cover story with Women’s Health, Paltrow has said that she doesn’t care about the scrutiny over her grooming habits.

“When you’re at the forefront of something that’s new, people can get really reactive: ‘This is crazy! Why are you doing this?'” the actress said. “Then, five years later, everyone’s fine with it.”

According to Page Six, Paltrow has been a longtime fan of vaginal steaming. She talked about the cleansing practice in January 2015, but doctors and gynecologists were less than convinced that it was safe, let alone effective. Since Gwyneth is still convinced that vaginal steaming works, she spoke to The Cut about the benefits of steaming, citing its “real healing properties.” She admitted that even she questioned it at first, but became obsessed with the method.

“The first time I tried v-steaming, I was like: ‘This is insane.’ My friend Ben brought me, and I was like: ‘You are out of your f***ing mind? What is this?’ But then, by the end of it, I was like: ‘This is so great.'”

Lauren “Lo” Bosworth is known for her appearances on MTV’s Laguna Beach and The Hills. She has since become an entrepreneur thanks to her new feminine wellness line. She created a line of feminine hygiene products that help combat “tricky infections and irritations.” Little does she know; a vagina is a self-cleaning tool. Bosworth’s line includes lotions, wipes, and probiotic pills.

“This is something that was created out of necessity for myself and my friends, women that I know,” Bosworth said to The Cut about her new Love Wellness brand. “There’s no reason why you should have 15 products for your face and zero products for your vagina.”

And now Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her grooming habits. The 32-year-old reality star wants her fans to know how she keeps her own vagina happy and healthy. She took to her app this week to promote the products she uses on a regular basis.

Here are the eight products that Khloe suggested on her app, as reported via Us Weekly.

The Elvie Exercise Tracker Glass Ben Wa Balls Good Wipes: Cleansing Flushable Wipes for Down There Medicine Mama’s VMagic Cream Shaveworks’ The Cool Fix Lotion Renew Life Ultimate Flora Women’s Probiotic Summer’s Eve Cleansing Wash for Sensitive Skin The Vajacial

Kardashian explained why she uses each of these products. Most of them are self-explanatory and allow her to feel clean and fresh down there. She uses the Shaveworks’ Lotion to “exfoliate, calm the skin and prevent ingrown hairs” in between waxing sessions. Meanwhile, she relies on the VMagic cream to help keep her vagina moisturized.

The Vajacial is similar to Gwyneth Paltrow’s vaginal steaming concept. It tones and moisturizes a woman’s vagina.

As for the probiotics, she takes them to help “fight harmful bacteria and yeast that can cause infections,” Kardashian explained. She also exercises her vaginal muscles with the Ben Wa Balls and the Elvie band.

Read the rest of Khloe Kardashian’s blog post to see what else she says about her favorite vaginal products. While it’s clear these celebrities are obsessed with their vaginas, they really don’t need so many tools and products to have a happy, healthy, and clean vagina. It’s safe to say that Hollywood has made them think they need to add these things to their daily regimen.

[Featured image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for La Perla]