WWE ‘SmackDown Live’ In Pittsburgh: News, Rumor Roundup, Possible Spoilers

What can we expect from WWE SmackDown Live in Pittsburgh tonight. Well, you may have already noticed that WWE are in full-on preparation for WrestleMania 33. Just as last night’s Monday Night Raw provided some major pointers, have no doubts, tonight’s SmackDown will contain some major WrestleMania 33 clues. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Monday Night Raw gave us some development on the Triple H vs Seth Rollins feud. A supposedly injured Rollins attacked his former mentor, and finished the evening with an injury to the knee that was supposedly already injured.

Those developments are the culmination of the feud between Rollins and his former mentor Triple H. So, it seems a surefire bet that the two will meet at WrestleMania 33.

Perhaps ironically, the buildup between part-time wrestler and high-profile current star is mirrored almost exactly on the Blue Brand. A feud between AJ Styles and part-timer Shane McMahon, has been bubbling nicely for weeks on SmackDown. It all began in the wake of Randy Orton proclaiming that he would not fight Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania. Styles should have been the replacement for Orton, but instead McMahon decided there would be a “No 1 contender” competition, something that kept us royally entertained for weeks on SmackDown.

Of course, Styles was entitled to feel even more aggrieved, when at the end of it all we ended up with Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33. Styles showed his anger after last week’s SmackDown when he confronted McMahon after the show. You won’t be surprised to know that the official WWE website’s preview, of tonight’s SmackDown Live from Pittsburgh, leads with the bad blood between Styles and McMahon. You can expect more fireworks tonight, probably culminating in Styles challenging McMahon to a match at WrestleMania 33.

One can’t help but notice that Triple H and Shane McMahon are family and that both hold powerful positions in the WWE business. To be frank, wasting the talent of AJ Styles and Seth Rollins, by pitting them against retired directors of the company, seems little more than a vanity project. Styles vs. Rollins at WrestleMania would be a great match, but why waste that prodigious talent, on matches that are totally meaningless for WWE going forward? It seems a strange decision.

Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, John Cena At ‘SmackDown Live’ Pittsburgh?

The story around the Wyatt family is interesting. We have seen Orton bow down before Wyatt, followed a week later by Orton burning down part of the Wyatt Family compound. During that SmackDown furor, Luke Harper made an appearance. Now PW Insider claims that Erick Rowan will make an appearance on tonight’s SmackDown. Rowan has been out for six months with a rotator-cuff injury, but it seems that he is back in training and might make an appearance on tonight’s SmackDown.

Doubtless, it will be all smiles and roses when the Wyatt family get back together. The smart money is on Harper and Rowan choosing sides, over the Wyatt vs. Orton feud, and the resulting fallout ending the Wyatt family forever. There has been little talk about Harper or Rowan having a match at WrestleMania 33, so both could well declare for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

That bout runs on the same lines at the Royal Rumble PPV, in that multiple competitors enter the ring, and the last man standing takes the trophy. To date, there are just three entrants for that event, Apollo Crew, Mojo Rawley and Big Show, have entered. Expect Harper, Rowan and potentially previous winner Baron Corbin to declare on tonight’s SmackDown Live.

Finally, Bleacher Report claims that we will see some development in John Cena’s WrestleMania plans. For a number of weeks, it has been thought that Cena and Nikki Bella will take on The Miz and Maryse in a couple vs. couple tag match. Last week’s SmackDown saw the Miz and Maryse ambush Cena and Bella outside the ring. Expect another dust up involving the foursome, and potentially an announcement of their WrestleMania 33 plans.

[Featured Image by WWE]