Who Is Khloe Kardashian’s Boyfriend In 2017? Rumors Of Tristan Thompson Cheating

Khloe Kardashian loves to change her style often, but she just as often loves to change her boyfriends. Amid Tristan Thompson cheating rumors, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star might start looking for a new boyfriend soon.

Last week, the media picked up something it had reported several times before: “Khloe Kardashian has been cheated on by her NBA boyfriend.” Rumor has it that Tristan Thompson has been cheating on Khloe Kardashian with his baby mama, Jordy Craig, who gave birth to their son Prince last December. That’s less than three months after Koko and Thompson started seeing each other.

While it’s unclear if there is any substance to the rumors or not, they claim that Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend has been using his little son as his cover to spend steamy time with his ex. Khloe Kardashian, who’s no stranger to being cheated on, is reportedly “worried” about Tristan Thompson cheating.

Khloe Kardashian has been previously hurt and scarred by her romances with NBA players Lamar Odom and James Harden.

Khloe Kardashian Move on With Tristan Thompson After Her Split With James Harden https://t.co/I3DOYHUubl pic.twitter.com/ZV4GPI20hN — matto (@biggist) March 1, 2017

In fact, the former even went as far as claiming earlier this month that dating Khloe Kardashian for eight months in 2015 was “the worst year” of his life, according to Sports Illustrated. In his interview with Sports Illustrated, Harden said he had felt “lost” that year despite signing a major contract with Adidas and finishing second in 2015’s NBA MVP voting.

According to Hollywood Life, citing its source close to Koko, Khloe Kardashian “always gives herself up completely when she falls in love, only to be left heartbroken,” which is why she has been previously burned in her relationships with Harden and Odom; she finalized her divorce from Odom last December.

The source also added that Khloe Kardashian “trusted” Odom and Harden wholeheartedly despite rumors of them sleeping with other women. And now Koko might be falling into the same trap if the Tristan Thompson cheating rumors are true.

“These failed relationships have given her some serious trust issues.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reportedly started dating in early September of last year. Since then, the couple has been spending lots of time together, with Koko regularly visiting his NBA games in Cleveland. Over the months, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson enjoyed several vacations together and Koko only recently started taking their relationship to a new, more serious level.

Last Sunday, Khloe Kardashian introduced Thompson to her extensive family on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians season premiere.

Watch Khloé Kardashian finally introduce her NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson to the family https://t.co/vbmqVRwlEx pic.twitter.com/NkrRAiq4kT — People Magazine (@people) March 13, 2017

Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend was even recently treated by Koko to a trip to her brother-in-law Kanye West’s concert.

In fact, when Tristan Thompson turned 26-years-old on Monday, Khloe Kardashian made sure her boyfriend had the kind of birthday celebrations he has never received before from any of his ex-girlfriends. Koko threw a lavish, gold-themed party to celebrate her golden boyfriend’s birthday, according to People magazine. While he might not be so golden if Tristan Thompson cheating rumors are true, Koko was excited to shower her boyfriend with lots of gifts.

Khloe Kardashian proves she's an awesome event planner with a gold-themed party for her man Tristan Thompson. https://t.co/O7tB3UakmF pic.twitter.com/FJizQvxuk4 — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) March 14, 2017

Khloe uploaded a video on Snapchat showing the birthday room filled with streamers, flowers, and huge gold balloons that read “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TT” to celebrate her boyfriend’s birthday.

Khlo$ sure knows how to throw a dope party!!! ・・・ – #Repost #KhloeKardashian celebrated #TristanThompson's Birthday #PressPlay #bashesapproved #allgoldeverything A post shared by Premium Party Products (@bashesdc) on Mar 14, 2017 at 4:55am PDT

And Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend couldn’t be happier about Khloe Kardashian treating him to such a lavish birthday celebration; Tristan Thompson was captured on Koko’s video panning over the gifts.

But their seemingly happy relationship could be doomed by Tristan Thompson cheating on Koko with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his son. Khloe Kardashian, who has previously been rumored to be dating Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa, and Trey Songz, could end up searching for her new boyfriend in 2017 soon.

