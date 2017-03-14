‘Hills’ Star Lo Bosworth Credits Vitamins For Treating Her Anxiety & Depression

Lauren “Lo” Bosworth opened up about her mental health struggles. The Hills and Laguna Beach alum addressed her severe anxiety and depression on her blog, The Lo Down, a video blog that she hosts on YouTube. She admits that she’s been battling her mental health issues for the past few years.

“2016 wasn’t the only just worst year ever, it was also the year I turned 30, founded my own feminine wellness company, and brought an amazing puppy home. So not all bad,” she wrote in her post titled “2016: The Year Of My Great Depression.” “Light does find a way of shining through the darkness. And what is the darkness I’m referring to? Crippling anxiety and depression at the hands of a severe vitamin deficiency that went undiscovered for 16 months.”

The 30-year-old reality star realized that she started feeling “very off” in the later part of 2015 when she had insomnia and racing thoughts.

“That all developed into a feeling of anxiety that lasted for almost 2 months without any relief,” she recalled. “I mean, can you imagine having a 60-day long panic attack? I can now – I lived it. On top of all of this, imagine that you have no idea why your body is turning itself inside out, your brain feels like it’s on Pluto, and your sweet boyfriend is wondering what the f*** is going on. The unknown is certainly a terrifying place.”

Bosworth revealed that mental health therapy and prescription medication failed to treat her anxiety and depression. After a series of tests, the blogger realized that she was actually suffering from severe deficiencies of vitamins B12 and vitamin D. According to People, it was genetic testing that made Bosworth realize her “body doesn’t process B12 and D in the way that other people can.”

These deficiencies are severe and should not be overlooked. The blonde beauty explained that it could cause extreme fatigue, dizziness, headaches, and the mental health symptoms she experienced. If the problems are never treated, they can worsen and become permanent. Bosworth said she doesn’t regret sharing her struggles or even going through them. She says that it has made her a better person.

“Depression and anxiety can be both emotional and physical, and having lived through it, all I can say is that the struggle is worth it. I resent it, I hate it, it’s f***ed up my world – but I also see for what it is, and that’s quite beautiful.”

“Life happens, and it happens to you – how will you handle it?” she continued. “I’m living proof that you should fight, you should explore, you should take your health into your own hands and be your own advocate, and that you CAN come out the other side with some serious scars, but feeling like a brand new human being.”

Lauren Bosworth has increased her supplement intake and started taking probiotics, according to Well + Good. She also started her own wellness company that’s focused on women. In addition to increasing the amounts of vitamin D and B12, she also started taking more magnesium, vitamin D3, serenol (for PMS), and omega-3s. Six months later, Bosworth found that she was back to her normal happy levels.

Of course, Bosworth’s own mental health treatment may not work for everyone. It’s best to talk to your doctor about your mental health struggles and available treatment options. If you find yourself experiencing insomnia, racing thoughts, depression, and anxiety, then it’s important that you seek treatment as well. Bosworth’s point is that even if you live a healthy lifestyle, your body could be missing important supplements which could affect your mental health in major ways.

[Featured image by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Signature Kitchen Suite]