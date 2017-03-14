James Franco’s Brother Marries Alison Brie: Check Out Her Engagement Ring!

Oops, James Franco may be stuck as a bachelor for the rest of his life! James’s brother Dave Franco and his long-time girlfriend Alison Brie have officially got married.

Dave Franco and former "Mad Men" star Alison Brie have tied the knot. https://t.co/CgPDKmSPrO (Photo: J. Sciulli) pic.twitter.com/ZWSihuJQnw — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 14, 2017

James Franco, who in December last year said if his younger brother gets married before him he would never ever get married, may be having problems with his love life, on top of facing an incredible amount of criticism for yet another mediocre directorial attempt in In Dubious Battle, which was released last month.

Reps for James Franco’s younger bro and his now-wife Alison Brie confirmed the news to PeoplemMagazine that the couple have officially tied the knot. Cue the wedding bells!

Alison Brie recently flashed her rose gold engagement ring at a screening at the London West Hollywood of her upcoming film Sleeping With Other People, which hits theaters in September. Dave Franco and Alison Brie announced their engagement in August, 2015 after dating for more than three years. It has taken James Franco’s younger brother and Brie less than two years to finally marry one another.

While details about their wedding remain under wraps, it was reported by E! News that Alison Brie’s engagement ring, which features a gorgeous rose-cut diamond and a diamond pave, was designed by Southern California jewelry designer Irene Neuwirth.

James Franco’s brother and Alison Brie have always been very private about their relationship, so it’s kind of a miracle that the media even found out about their wedding and engagement rings.

In fact, Franco and Alison Brie have rarely stepped out together. Last year they even walked the red carpet at the Met Gala separately. But James Franco’s brother and Alison Brie don’t fully avoid one another publicly, as the just-married lovebirds sat next to each other in the front row at Paris’s Dior Homme Spring/Summer 2016 fashion show last June.

In 2013, one year into their relationship, Franco and Alison Brie co-starred in a hilarious sketch for Funny or Die called Dream Girl.

This is gold-James and Dave Franco- pic.twitter.com/o6An2Qmw2q — Sara (@sarat91_) February 19, 2017

Dave Franco and Alison Brie met at the 2011 Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, but started dating in 2012. Prior to meeting James Franco’s bro, Brie thought she would never get married because she simply never wanted to.

In her 2012 interview with Elle Canada, Alison Brie revealed that being the bride at a wedding and getting married was never her “dream.”

“I don’t even know if I want to get married. I’ve never been the girl who’s planning my dream wedding — I was always practicing my speech for the Oscars.”

Last year, Alison Brie said that she had changed her mind about marriage after meeting the person she felt she wanted to grow old with, Dave Franco.

While seeing Alison Brie all smiles with a gorgeous engagement ring on her finger and handsome Dave Franco by her side is exciting, it’s not so exciting for James Franco. During his interview with Stephen Colbert last December, 38-year-old James Franco said he would never get married if his younger brothers marry their ladies before him.

Dave Franco and Alison Brie officially tied the knot, and we're kind of obsessed with them together. Congrats! https://t.co/3X6K5UlDzH ???? pic.twitter.com/ZB3DKJkV2Q — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) March 14, 2017

James Franco’s younger brother, 36-year-old Tom, married Julia Lazar Franco, who died in 2014 of liver failure, while James’s second younger bro, 31-year-old Dave, is now married to Alison Brie. The 127 Hours actor, meanwhile, ends up being the oldest brother who has never married anyone.

When asked by Colbert if his brothers put the wedding pressure on him, James Franco shared that Tom’s new girlfriend, Iris, had told him a Mexican saying that if the younger siblings get married before the oldest, then the oldest “never gets married.”

James Franco, who himself said that he got only two months left to marry someone before Dave does, hasn’t done much in terms of his love life ever since. With Dave being married to Alison Brie and the latter proudly flashing her engagement ring, James Franco may be stuck as a bachelor for life.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]